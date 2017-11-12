Kizzire outlasts Fowler for first PGA win

Kizzire fired a 4-under 67 in the final round and edged Fowler by one stroke with a 19-under 265, capping a tournament that was delayed for nearly 7 1/2 hours because of inclement weather.

The 31-year-old Kizzire won his first PGA event in 63 appearances by holding a share of the lead in after each round and shot a 66 in the third round Sunday morning.

Fowler also fired a 67 and finished the tournament at 18-under. He shot a 65 in the opening round and posted 67s in each of the final three rounds.

Kizzire held a three-stroke lead with three holes left when Fowler made a 15-foot birdie putt and a 12-foot birdie putt on the next two holes to set up the dramatic final hole.

On No. 18, Fowler's birdie attempt was short while Kizzire's approach shot landed near the hole. Kizzire simple tapped in the winning putt to secure the win.

By winning the event, Kizzire clinched a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour along with spots in the field at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and PGA Championship.

South Korea's Si Woo Kim finished with a 65 to claim third, four shots back of Kizzire. He was undone by a double bogey on 14.

Charles Howell III (66) and Martin Piller (65) finished five strokes behind.

Patrick Rodgers entered Sunday in a three-way tie for the lead with Kizzire and Fowler. He fell out of contention by firing a 72 in the third round Sunday morning and shot 70 in the final round to finish in a tie for 14th place, nine shots behind.