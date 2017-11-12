Viking celebration leapfrogs over Keenum

"Playing leapfrog, they did it without me,'' Keenum said. "They didn't tell me about it... It looked good. I caught the very end of it.''

Murray also wasn't involved.

"I was very, very jealous that I wasn't in it,'' he said. "I'm not going to lie to you. I had no idea it was coming. I'm just disappointed I wasn't able to get in on that."

The Vikings are becoming well known for their celebrations. In a game last month at Chicago, Kyle Rudolph caught a touchdown pass from Keenum and players joined him for a game of "Duck, Duck, Goose.'' Keenum did participate in that one.

Salute to fans in purple and gold

It's no secret in Washington that the Redskins' attendance has suffered in recent years: The storied franchise has even covered large swaths of empty seats in the upper decks at Fed Ex Field.

But the sluggish ticket sales came into sharp relief Sunday as Vikings purple and gold seemed woven throughout the predominantly burgundy and gold-clad home fans, especially in the lower levels near the field.

Players and coaches on both sides of the field noticed.

"They were loud," Thielen said of the Vikings fans. "They were great and doing the Skol chant, and all that. It was fun."

Maybe not so much for Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

Asked if he felt the Redskins lost home-field advantage Sunday, Gruden said he "didn't sense that" but did admit to seeing "all the purple jerseys there in front."

"You know, our people are probably a little bit upset with us," Gruden said of the Redskins' fans. "It's our job to get the home field into the game, and we didn't do that at the end of the second quarter and second half."

Alexander's rare pick

Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander celebrated his 24th birthday Sunday by making an interception.

That was a rare accomplishment for Alexander, who didn't pick off a pass at Clemson or in his first two NFL seasons.

He did have one in a 2016 preseason game, but his last previous one in a game that counted was at Immokalee (Fla.) High School.

"How about Mackensie getting his first interception?'' Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said with a laugh. "If he had caught more interceptions in college, he would have known what to do with the ball.''