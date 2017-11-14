NDSU men give No. 10 USC a scare in 75-65 loss

NDSU, coming off an 85-66 loss Sunday at UC-Santa Barbara, trailed 62-60 with less than four minutes remaining before USC produced its game-winning run.

Jordan McLaughlin had a tip-in and a jumper that gave USC a 66-60 lead. Chimezie Metu's layup made it 68-60. Bennie Boatwright's dunk made it 70-60 with 2:07 remaining.

NDSU's Cameron Hunter made a layup and a 3-point field goal to make it 70-65 with 1:28 remaining. But USC made three free throws and had another dunk to close out the scoring.

Hunter, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman from Olate, Kan., led the Bison with 24 points.

The Bison had a 33-25 lead with 2:05 left of the first half before USC went on an 8-0 run to tie the score at halftime.

The Bison trailed 48-43 early in the second half before Hunter scored nine straight points—including a 3-pointer with 11:51 remaining that gave the Bison a 52-49 lead. NDSU's Deng Geu had back-to-back dunks to give the Bison a 56-51 lead.

USC went on a 9-2 run to take the lead for good. Boatwright scored a career-high 28 points for USC.

NDSU (65): D. Miller 1-1 1-2 3, Jacobson 1-2 0-0 2, Samuelson 3-7 0-0 9, P. Miller 2-12 2-2 7, Ward 3-10 0-0 7. Kreuser 1-3 0-0 2, Eliason 1-3 0-0 2, Geu 3-5 0-0 6, Quayle 1-5 0-0 3, Hunter 8-11 4-5 24. Totals: 24-59 (FG), 7-9 (FT).

USC (75): Boatwright 10-17 7-10 28, Metu 6-11 2-6 14, Mathews 2-5 1-3 6, McLaughlin 4-10 4-6 12, Stewart 3-10 2-2 10, Rakocevic 0-0 0-0 0, Usher 0-1 1-2 1, Aaron 1-2 0-2 2, Thornton 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 27-60 (FG), 17-31 (FT).

Halftime: NDSU 33, USC 33. Total fouls: NDSU 24, USC 12. Fouled out: Geu, Jacobson. 3-point goals: NDSU 10-29 (Samuelson 3-7, P. Miller 1-8. Ward 1-3, Quayle 1-4, Hunter 4-5), USC 4-16 (Boatwright 1-4, Mathews 1-2, Stewart 2-5). Rebounds: NDSU 31 (Ward 8), USC 45 (Boatwright 8, McLaughlin 8, Metu 7). Assists: NDSU 11 (Ward 5), USC 13 (McLaughlin 4). Turnovers: NDSU 19 (P. Miller 4, Ward 4), USC 14 (Boatwright 4). A--xxxx.