Recreation scoreboard

High game: 1. Jon Matter 290. 2. Steve Kennedy 279. 3. Greg Laffen 277.. 4. Mark Schmitt 277. 5. Kenny Fletcher 276. 6. Travis Anderson 258. 7. Shawn Rode 257. 8. Chris Carico 255. 9. Scott Handlos 247. 10. Dan Wavra 245.

Women

High series: 1. Nikki Hersrud 715. 2. Robin Mugavero 573. 3. Savanna Ronning 571. 4. Shelly Staples 570. 5. Tricia York 550. 6. Glenda Hogenson 541. 7. Lisa McCarthy 540. 8. Rhonda Grenyo 540. 9. Candy Herzog 536. 10. Karli Kopietz 529.

High game: 1. Nikki Hersrud 268. 2. Candy Herzog 223. 3. Glenda Hogenson 222. 4. Tricia York 215. 5. Emily Schares 215. 6. Savanna Ronning 214. 7. Robin Mugavero 206. 8. Shelly Staples 196. 9. Erica Hendrickson 193. 10. Rhonda Grenyo 191.

Junior Majors 15-18

High series: 1. Jemsy Ricehill 687. 2. Laura Holston 646. 3. Austen Johnson 583. 4. Ryan Meyer 539. 5. Derek Johnson 511. 6. Kyle Hagen 446. 7. Aaron Sorenson 442.

High game: 1. Jemsy Ricehill 276. 2. Austen Johnson 234. 3. Laura Holston 226. 4. Derek Johnson 222. 5. Ryan Meyer 194. 6. Aaron Sroenson 176. 7. Tyler Schultz 165.

Junior 12-14

High series: 1. Rylie Burow 528. 2. Brady Johnson 478. 3. Jace Holston 448. 4. Dylan Sebesta 416. 5. Isabelle Sunderlin 405. 6. Tanner Pris 391. 7. Jordan Pesce 385.

High game: 1. Rylie Burow 184. 2. Brady Johnson 172. 3. Jace Holston 171. 4. Isabelle Sunderlin 162. 5. Jordan Pesce 152. 6. Dylan Sebesta 148. 7. Tanner Pris 143.

Preps 9-11

High series: 1. Lily Burow 325. 2. Jayden Tsosie 307. 3. Isabella Smalley 296. 4. Avery Jones 285. 5. Jaden Smalley 226.

High game: 1. Isabella Smalley 129. 2. Lily Burow 124. 3. Jayden Tsosie 113. 4. Avery Jones 106. 5. Jaden Smalley 83.

West Acres Bowl

Men

High series: 1. Ryan Pierson 784. 2. Josh Arneson 757. 3. Matt Clark 728.

High game: 1. Ryan Pierson 279. 2. Todd Hansen 276. 3. Billy Hestness 276. 4. Josh Arneson 268.

Women

High series: 1.Erin Carico 617. 2. Reba Tschetter 608. 3. Cathy Westberg 576.

High game: 1. Erin Carico 242. 2. Reba Tschetter 223. 3. Cathy Westberg 207.

Senior men

High series: 1. Gary Hanson 616. 2. Merle DeBuhr 597. 3. Ron Wixo 588.

High game: 1. Merle DeBuhr 258. 2. Gary Hanson 256. 3. Ken Gartzke 220.

Senior women

High series: 1. Char Wixo 501. 2. Dorothy Meyer 468. 3. Elaine Melby 382..

High game: 1. Dorothy Meyer 179. 2. Char Wixo 175. 3. Estella Kamphaug 147.

Juniors

High series: 1. Maren Ewertz 495. 2. Jaden Hill 492. 3. Aubree Skaurud 464.

High game: 1. Jaden Hill 198. 2. Aubree Skaurud 196. 3. John Opitz 181.

Prep

High series: 1. Chris Bauman 466. 2. Reagan Black 370. 3. Landon Ewertz 363.

High game: 1. Chris Bauman 188. 2. Reagan Black 139. 3. Landon Ewertz 139. 4. Evin Borseth 135.

Bantams

High series: 1. Bella Herzog 178. 2. Lilli Heck 170. 3. Mya Orn 170. 4. Sean Gade 80.

High game: 1. Bella Herzog 109. 2. Lilli Heck 94. 3. Mya Orn 91.

Red River Lanes

Men

High series: 1. Razz Rasmussen 713. 2. Larry Wendlick 711. 3. Dennis Palowski 701, 679. 4. Shawn Skrove 697. 5. Tim Cusey 679, 675. 6. Ted McKinney Jr. 675.

High game: 1. Tim Cusey 277, 258. 2. Tobia Hanson 265. 3. Larry Wendlick 264. 4. Shawn Skrove 258. 5. Dennis Palowski 257. 6. Perry Peyrel 257. 7. Tim B. 255.

Women

High series: 1. Haley Nudell 639. 2. Jocelyn Nitzkorski 614. 3. Barb Schaff 603, 565. 4. Karen Skeldum 594. 5. Alexis Barton 588. 6. MJ Jones 558. 7. Carilyn Trana 517. 8. Jeanette Trottier 510. 9. Renee Didier 504.

High game: 1. Karen Skeldum 268. 2. Alexis Barton 254, 202. 3. Haley Nudell 233, 216. 4. Jocelyn Nitzkorski 222, 204. 5. Cindy Ludahl 211. 6. Barb Schaff 207, 235.

Senior men

High series: 1. Rick Vanderford 621. 2. Jim Blake 612. 3. Dutch Eyman 572. 4. Jerry Kjelland 551. 5. Arne Breikjern 550. 6. Wayne Lucht 540. 7. Dan Hunt 524. 8. Bob Grasser 522. 9. Don Hansen 520. 10. Gary Hanson 513..

High game: 1. Rick Vanderford 246. 2. Dutch Eyman 214. 3. Gary Hanson 214. 4. Bob Grasser 214. 5. Jim Blaker 213. 6. Wayne Lucht 205.

Senior women

High series: 1. Kathy Polkinghorn 540. 2. Cindy Sundy 515. 3. Collette Folstad 506. 4. Connie Dullum 496. 5. Ginger Iverson 490. 6. Teresa Van Raden 481.

High game: 1. Ginger Iverson 192. 2. Kathy Polkinghorn 190. 3. Lois Sullivan 184. 4. Loretta Ouellette 181, 180. 5. Collette Folstad 178, 178. 6. Teresa Van Raden 177.

Sunset Lanes

Men

High series: 1. Lonnie Thielbar 793. 2. Chris Dawson 747. 3. Tyler Niemann 206. 4. Nate Sims 702. 5. Mark Thielbar 701. 6. Jay Lere 692. 7. Pete Smith 691. 8. Scott Handlos 691. 9. Zac Bratelli 672. 10. Travis Hersrud 671.

High game: 1. Lonnie Thielbar 289. 2. Garret Tepper 278. 3. Bill Widnes 269. 4. Tyler Niemann 268. 5. Nate Sims 267. 6. Pete Smith 266. 7. Ryan Lundstrom 258. 8. Jason Wang 257. 9. Rob Pederson 257. 10. Rich Wendt 257.

Women

High series: 1. Emily Peterson 730. 2. Nicole Haffely 711. 3. Nikki Hersrud 600. 4. Tammy Trefethren 570. 5. Emily Peterson 539. 6. Carmen Felch 523. 7. Mary Nelson 520. 8. Stacy Lecuyer 503. 9. Valarie Olson 503. 10. Jody Coste 494.

High game: 1. Emily Peterson 265. 2. Nicole Haffely 258. 3. Emily Peterson 248. 4. Nicole Haffely 227. 5. Nicole Haffely 226. 6. Nikki Hersrud 225. 7. Tammy Trefethren 213. 8. Mary Nelson 211. 9. Stacy Lecuyer 201.

Basketball

6

Tournaments

November

17-18--Fargo: Murray McManus All-Star Tournament at Fargo Shanley High School for boys grades 3-8 and girls grades 3-5. $130 entry fee. Contact Michael Breker at (701) 893-3218 or michael.breker@jp2schools.org.

18--Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness Jamboree for 9th-grade boys. $125 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

18--Valley City, N.D.: Tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $155 per team. Nov. 7 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com or amyp@vcparks.com

18--Grand Forks: Altu Family YMCA 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grades 3-6. $60 per team. Registration deadline Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Entry forms by email dmarek@gfymca.org or call (701) 775-2586, ext. 209.

25--Fargo: Fargo Davies 3-on-3 Tournament for boys grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $60 per team (maximum of four players). Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us.

December

2--Moorhead: Moorhead Tournament for boys grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $160 entry fee. For more information, contact Tyler Bormann at (218) 284-2404 or tbormann@moorheadschools.org

2--Hunter, N.D.: Northern Cass Booster Club tournament for girls grades 4-6. 8 teams per division. $150 per team. Nov. 20 deadline. Contact Tim Allmaras at (701) 388-5072 or the groundsman@outlook.com.

2--Grand Forks: Altu Family YMCA 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grades 3-6. $60 per team. Registration deadline Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. Entry forms by email dmarek@gfymca.org or call (701) 775-2586, ext. 209.

3--Aberdeen, S.D.: Northern State Tournament for boys grade 3-6. Nov. 27 entry deadline. Contact Paula Krueger at (605) 626-7735 or paula.krueger@northern.edu.

8-9--Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 13th Annual Holiday Tournament for boys grades 5-6. $140 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805 or wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball.

9--Valley City, N.D.: Tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and boys grades 7-8. $155 per team. Nov. 28 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com or amyp@vcparks.com

9-10--Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 13th Annual Holiday Tournament for boys grades 7-8. $140 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805 or wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball.

16--Fargo: Fargo Davies Tournament for boys grades 4-8. 3-game guarantee. $150 entry fee. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us

16--Elbow Lake and Barrett, Minn.: West Central Area Tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6. $110. Contact Kraig Hunter at khunter@isd2342.org.

16--Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Guy Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $150. Dec. 6 entry deadline. Contact (701) 642-2811 or www.wahpetonpark.com.

30--West Fargo: West Fargo Packer Shootout 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grades 3-8. $80 per team (5 players max per team). Register online at www.thepackershootout.com or contact Dan Van Winkle at (701) 238-5273.

January

6--Hawley, Minn.: Hawley Hot Shot Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $135 entry fee. Dec. 20 registration deadline. A and AA divisions. Contact Bill at (218) 483-3555 (ext. 1012) or bgottenborg@hawley.k12.mn.us

6--Grand Forks: Altu Family YMCA 5-on-5 tournament for boys and girls grades 3-4. $150 per team. Registration deadline Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Entry forms by email dmarek@gfymca.org or call (701) 775-2586, ext. 209.

6--Fargo: Fargo Davies girls basketball tournament. 3-game guarantee. $150 entry fee. Contact safrant@fargo.k12.nd.us or (701) 446-5780.

7--Grand Forks: Altu Family YMCA 5-on-5 tournament for boys and girls grades 5-6. $60 per team. Registration deadline Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Entry forms by email dmarek@gfymca.org or call (701) 775-2586, ext. 209.

13--Wahpeton, N.D.: Winter Classic Tournament for girls grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $150. Jan. 3 entry deadline. Contact (701) 642-2811 or www.wahpetonpark.com.

13-14--Casselton, N.D.: CYBA Youth Tournament for boys grades 3-6 and girls grades 3-8. Entry fee $140. 3-game guarantee. Registration deadline Jan. 2. Registration information at www.casseltonyouthbasketball.org/travel-tournament/. Email CYBA at cybaboardemail@gmail.com or call Mike Kobbervig at (701) 361-1309.

14--Aberdeen, S.D.: Northern State Tournament for girls grade 3-6. Jan. 8 entry deadline. Contact Paula Krueger at (605) 626-7735 or paula.krueger@northern.edu.

20--Colfax, N.D.: Colts Classic 5-on-5 Tournament for girls grades 5-6. 3-game guarantee. Jan. 8 registration deadline. Contact heather.vonruden@gmail.com or go to richland44pto.weekly.com/events.html

20--Breckenridge, Minn.: Breckenridge Backcourt Club Tournament for boys grades 3-6. $135 per team. 3-game guarantee. Contact Arly Ohm at (701) 640-3850 or ohma@breckenridge.k12.mn.us

2--Hunter, N.D.: Northern Cass Booster Club tournament for boys grades 4-6. 8 teams per division. $150 per team. Jan. 10 deadline. Contact Tim Allmaras at (701) 388-5072 or the groundsman@outlook.com.

20--Fargo: Spartan Youth Tournament for boys grades 3-6 and girls grades 3-8. A&B divisions for all grades. 8-team cap per division. 3-game guarantee. $150. Jan. 8 deadline. Register and pay at www.sybafargo.com

20-21--Dilworth and Glyndon, Minn.: DGF Rebel Booster Club Tournament for girls grades 3-8. $135 with 3-game guarantee. Registration deadline Jan. 10. For registration forms or more information, contact dgfrebelboosterclub@gmail.com.

26-27--Moorhead: Park Christian Tournament of Champions for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 per tem. Contact boosters@falconboosters.org or call (701) 238-6825.

27--Valley City, N.D.: Tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $155 per team. Jan. 16 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com or amyp@vcparks.com

27--Lake Park, Audubon, Minn.: Gateway to the Lake Tournament for girls grades 4-7. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 13 entry deadline. Contact Mike Hall at (218) 238-5141 or hallfamily@loretel.net.

27--Fargo: Fargo South Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $150. Contact Derek Ouren at ourend@fargo.k12.nd.us

28--Lake Park, Audubon, Minn.: Gateway to the Lake Tournament for boys grades 4-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 13 entry deadline. Contact Mike Hall at (218) 238-5141 or halffamily@loreltel.net.

February

3--Ulen and Twin Valley, Minn.: Titan Slam Tournament for boys grades 3-6. $135 per team. 3-game guarantee. Contact Brent Maass at bmaass@ulenhitterdal.k12.mn.us or (218) 596-8854.

3--Fergus Falls, Minn.: Fergus Falls Fast Break Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $145 entry fee. Registration forms at www.fergusfallsbasketball.org. Contact ahaarstad@fergusotters.org

3--Ada, Minn.: Ada-Borup Booster Club Cougar Classic for boys 4-6. 8 teams per division. $150 per team. ($125 before Dec. 31). 3-game guarantee. Jan. 19 deadline. Contact Jeremy Peterson at (701) 371-9565 or jpeterson@partnersadvantage.com

3--Wahpeton, N.D.: Winter Classic Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $150. Jan. 24 entry deadline. Contact (701) 642-2811 or www.wahpetonpark.com.

10--Hawley, Minn.: Hawley Hot Shot Tournament for girls grades 3-7. 3-game guarantee. $135 entry fee. Feb. 2 registration deadline. A and AA divisions. Contact Bill at (218) 483-3555 (ext. 1012) or bgottenborg@hawley.k12.mn.us

10--Colfax, N.D.: Colts Classic 5-on-5 Tournament for boys grades 5-6. 3-game guarantee. Jan. 29 registration deadline. Contact heather.vonruden@gmail.com or go to richland44pto.weekly.com/events.html

10--Wahpeton, N.D.: YBA Lady Huskie Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $150. Jan. 31 entry deadline. Contact (701) 642-2811 or www.wahpetonpark.com.

10--Fargo: Fargo North Tournament for girls grades 3-8, A&B divisions. 8-team cap per division. 3-game guarantee. $150. Feb. 3 deadline or when division is full. Contact Aryelle Jones at jonesa2@fargo.k12.nd.us

10-11--Fargo: NDPRO Winter Classic Tournament for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $150 per team. Contact Tim Jacobson at (701) 306-2506 or go to www.ndprobasketball.com for registration form.

17-18--Dilworth and Glyndon, Minn.: DGF Rebel Booster Club Tournament for boys grades 3-6. $135 with 3-game guarantee. Registration deadline Feb. 7. For registration forms or more information, contact dgfrebelboosterclub@gmail.com.

18--Aberdeen, S.D.: Northern State Tournament for boys grade 3-6. Oct. 30 entry deadline. Contact Paula Krueger at (605) 626-7735 or paula.krueger@northern.edu.

24--Barnesville, Minn: Barnesville Booster Club Tournament for girls grades 4-7. $125 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Entry forms at barnesville.k12.mn.us. Call Chad at (701) 799-0554.

24--Valley City, N.D.: Tournament for boys and girls grades 4-8. $155 per team. Feb. 13 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com or amyp@vcparks.com

24--Fergus Falls, Minn.: Fergus Falls Fast Break Tournament for boys grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $145 entry fee. Registration forms at www.fergusfallsbasketball.org. Contact scolbeck@fergusotters.org

24--Moorhead: Moorhead Spud Shootout for boys and girls grades 3-8, A & B Divisions. $150 entry free. 3-game guarantee. Go to spudbasketball.com for registration or contact Mark at (218) 284-2484 or mperry@moorheadschools.org.

March

3--Barnesville, Minn: Barnesville Booster Club Tournament for boys grades 5-8. $125 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Entry forms at barnesville.k12.mn.us. Call Chad at (701) 799-0554.

3-4--Fargo: Oak Grove Winter Classic for boys grades 4-8. $150 per team. Feb. 23 registration deadline. Contact Brian Berg at (701) 793-3786 or bberg@zbarch.com.

17--Wahpeton, N.D.: Hoop-It-Up Tournament for boys grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $150. March 2 entry deadline. Contact (701) 642-2811 or www.wahpetonpark.com.

17--Fargo: Fargo North Tournament for boys grade 3-8. A&B divisions. 8-team cap per division. 3-game guarantee. $150. March 10 deadline or when division is full. Contact Brian Kaluza at kaluzab@fargo.k12.nd.us.

23-24--Fargo: Jim Hughes All-Star Tournament at Fargo Shanley High School for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-5. $130 entry fee. Contact Michael Breker at (701) 893-3218 or michael.breker@jp2schools.org.

23-25--Crookston, Minn.: 25th Annual Crookston Youth Tournament for boys and girls grades 3-8. $160. Contact Garrett at (218) 521-0936 or tourney@crookstonbasketball.com or www.crookstonbasketball.com.

24--Valley City, N.D.: Tournament for boys and girls grades 4-8. $155 per team. March 13 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com or amyp@vcparks.com

24--Grand Forks: Altu Family YMCA 5-on-5 tournament for boys and girls grades 3-8. $150 per team. Registration deadline March 14 at 5 p.m. Entry forms by email dmarek@gfymca.org or call (701) 775-2586, ext. 209.

Tryouts

November

19--Fargo: NDPRO AAU girls basketball tryouts at Oak Grove High School. Current grades 6-7 from noon to 1:15 p.m.; current grades 8-9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and current grades 10-11 from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. $20 tryout fee for new attendees. Go to www.ndprobasketball.com

Hockey

6

Training

November

November-March: Sanford POWER Dryland Hockey Training Option No. 1. 17 sessions. One 60-minute session per week. $125 per athlete. Call Ashley or Randy at (701) 234-8999.

November-March: Sanford POWER Dryland Hockey Training Option No. 2. 25 sessions. One 60-minute session per week for 9 weeks; two 60-minute sessions for 8 weeks. $180 per athlete. Call Ashley or Randy at (701) 234-8999.

November-March: Sanford POWER Dryland Hockey Training Option No. 3. 34 sessions. Two 60-minute sessions per week. $240 per athlete. Call Ashley or Randy at (701) 234-8999.

Wrestling

6

Clubs

Tech Team Wrestling Club has openings for beginner group and advance group. Beginner group meets two times a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Advance group meets three times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. $50 per month for first child, $25 for additional child. For more information, log on to techteamwrestling.com or by phone at (701) 213-0454.

