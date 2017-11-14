Goaltender Lauren Hennessey has committed to Lindenwood University and will join the program during the second semester.

Hennessy was expected to be the third goaltender at UND this season behind star Kristen Campbell, who is currently 16-0-0 at Wisconsin, and Bismarck's Kennedy Blair, who is now at Mercyhurst.

With Hennessey's commitment, all of UND's 2017 recruits have now found new homes -- Ashton Bell to Minnesota Duluth, Malia Schneider to Colgate, Willow Slobodzian to Cornell, Kara Werth to Bemidji State, Taylor Wemple to St. Cloud State and Emilie Harley to Robert Morris.

In addition, two 2018 commits have found homes -- Gabbie Hughes signed with Minnesota Duluth this week and Hailey Karbonik committed to the University of Ottawa.