Alexandria rallies to beat Spuds in girls hockey
ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—Alexandria erased a 3-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 high school girls hockey win over Moorhead Tuesday night.
Bre Krejci, at even strength, and Brenna Mjoness, on a power play, each scored for the Spuds in the first period to make it 2-0. Krejci added a power-play goal early in the second period that gave Moorhead its 3-0 lead..
Alexandria junior McKenna Ellingson scored the game winner with about 6:30 left in the game on a power play. All four of Alexandria's goals came on power plays.