Dubnyk stopped all 30 shots he faced for his third consecutive shutout, running his streak without giving up a goal to 195:05.

Left winger Nino Niederreiter scored on Minnesota's first shot of the game. Eric Staal and Jason Zucker added empty-net goals as the Wild ran their winning streak to three in a row.

Dubnyk has now stopped the past 106 shots he has faced.

For the Flyers, Brian Elliott had 17 saves, but Philadelphia has now been blanked in three of its last six games. They lost 1-0 to the Wild at home on Saturday night.

Fans had barely taken their seats after the national anthem concluded when Niederreiter, playing in his 400th career NHL game, ripped a low wrist shot past Elliott just 12 seconds into the game. It came off a pass from below the goal line by Staal. Zucker was on the ice for the goal, but did not score it, breaking a streak of six consecutive Minnesota goals he had scored over the previous three games.

The Flyers mustered just six shots on Dubnyk in the first period, but turned up the intensity after the first intermission, sending 17 shots at the Minnesota net in the second period, to no avail.

At the other end of the rink, Elliott wasn't quite as busy, but did stop a breakaway by Wild left winger Tyler Ennis in the opening two minutes of the third to hold Minnesota to a one-goal lead.

Just a short time later, Dubnyk matched Elliott's effort, thwarting Flyers left winger Dale Weise on a breakaway that would have tied the game.

Dubnyk last allowed a goal in the Wild's 4-2 loss in Toronto on Nov. 8.

NOTES: Flyers C Nolan Patrick was in attendance on Tuesday but was scratched for the ninth consecutive game due to lingering effects from a concussion. The second overall pick in last summer's NHL draft has a goal and two assists in nine games. ... To commemorate Hockey Fights Cancer night, the Wild introduced former Minnesota North Stars tough guy Jack Carlson, who is a recent cancer survivor, prior to the game. ... The Wild stay at home for their next game, hosting Nashville on Thursday night. The Flyers western road swing continues as they visit Winnipeg on Thursday.