Chwialkowski has left the rest of the state speechless for most of her high school volleyball career. The West Fargo senior and University of North Dakota commit is a two-time all-state outside hitter and was named the East Region senior athlete of the year after the Packers won the region championship for the first time since 2008.

The Packers (32-1) play in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals as the East Region's No. 1 seed against West Region No. 4-seeded Mandan at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Fargodome.

"We're not anywhere if we don't take it one game at a time," Chwialkowski said. "Every game matters and every point matters, so if we look too far ahead, we're gonna get caught on our heels."

Chwialkowski was hooked on the sport by the camaraderie with her teammates after her mom signed her up for club volleyball. She felt truly dedicated to the sport after she started on the varsity team her freshman year.

"It started to become more than a game at that point," Chwialkowski said. "For me, it helps me learn about teamwork and how to be with other people and how to create relationships. It's the love for the game. It's all there for me."

Chwialkowski's role hasn't changed with the addition of North Dakota State commit Kalli Hegerle, Peterson said. Chwialkowski and Hegerle got to know each other through Junior Olympic club volleyball in the offseason, and Hegerle said Chwialkowski's energy and emotion during volleyball matches have been vital.

"She gives it her all," Hegerle said. "She brings a lot of emotion to the court and energizes us all."

Chwialkowski, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, was a libero when she was younger and still likes playing back row today. That explains why she has 365 digs this season—averaging four per set with a 100-percent dig percentage.

During the regular season, Chwialkowski played 94 percent of West Fargo's plays. She has 286 kills or 3.14 kills per set with a .377 kill percentage. She also has 39 service aces and 36 assists.

"She's really versatile. She has a lot of shots in her," Hegerle said. "She knows the game really well."

Peterson said Chwialkowski isn't afraid to work with less experienced players to help them through practice drills. Peterson is most proud of Chwialkowski for the leader she's become.

"I think I've had really good teammates, leaders on the team who taught me how to lead," Chwialkowski said. "I'm just following in their footsteps and what they taught me."

Chwialkowski was also recruited by the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State, but ultimately decided on UND because of the atmosphere of the matches and the program. She knew the UND coaches from camps and liked their coaching philosophies.

Peterson, who says Chwialkowski needs to get stronger for the college level, is confident she will do well at UND.

"She's always had that edge," Peterson said. "She's always been a fighter."

North Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament

At Fargodome

Thursday's quarterfinals

West Fargo vs. Mandan, 1 p.m.

Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies, 3 p.m.

Bismarck Century vs. Devils Lake, 5 p.m.

Valley City vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m.