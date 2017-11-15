Mentzer helps lead Cobbers women to season-opening victory

Kirstin Simmons added eight points and six rebounds for the Cobbers in their season-opening game. Concordia finished with 11 3-pointers and outscored Minnesota-Morris 31-23 in the second half.

Kendra Raths paced Minnesota-Morris with a game-high 16 points, while adding five rebounds.

UMM 17 30 37 53

CC 11 27 43 58

UMM: Raths 5-12 4-8 16, Van Kempen 1-6 1-2 3, Stevenson 3-13 2-2 9, Thiesen 5-11 1-2 13, Miller 3-6 0-1 8, Atkinson 1-5 0-0 2, Holland 1-4 0-0 2, Loucks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 8-15 53.

CC: Haiby 2-6 0-0 6, Simmons 3-4 2-4 8, Mentzer 4-6 4-4 14, Rahman 2-8 0-0 6, Wolhowe 1-6 2-2 5, Birkemeyer 2-3 0-0 5, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Lingen 2-6 0-0 6, Parker 0-4 1-2 1, Ellefson 2-7 0-1 4. Totals 19-52 9-13 58.

3-point goals: UMM 7-27 (Raths 2-2, Stevenson 1-9, Thiesen 2-6, Miller 2-4, Atkinson 0-4, Holland 0-2), CC 11-30 (Haiby 2-3, Mentzer 2-4, Rahman 2-5, Wolhowe 1-3, Birkemeyer 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Lingen 2-6, Parker 0-2, Ellefson 0-4). Total fouls: UMM 17. CC 17. Rebounds: UMM 35 (Van Kempen 14), CC 43 (Mentzer 7, Wolhowe 7). Assists: UMM 6 (Thiesen 2), CC 11 (Wolhowe 3). Steals: UMM 8 (Miller 3), CC 7 (Haiby 2, Mentzer 2). Turnovers: UMM 11 (three players with 2), CC 18 (Wolhowe 4).