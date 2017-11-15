Chuck Fletcher: Wild 'got lucky' with Devan Dubnyk trade

Still, it's hard to imagine Fletcher wasn't smiling to himself Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Xcel Energy Center as Devan Dubnyk recorded his third straight shutout in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fletcher brought Dubnyk to the Twin Cities two and a half years ago in a mid-season trade that not only saved the 2014-15 campaign, it gave the Wild one of the NHL's best goaltenders.

In parts of four seasons with the Wild, Dubnyk has 106 wins with a 2.19 goals-against average and .924 percentage. On Thursday, he'll face one of his former teams, the Nashville Predators, with the Wild's longest scoreless streak on the line.

"I don't think anybody would've expected that he would've fit in as well as he had," Fletcher said. "It was good fortune on our part. He is obviously a tremendous goaltender. I don't think it could've gone any better."

Recounting the trade in an interview with the Pioneer Press on Wednesday, Fletcher he was just trying to give the his slumping team a spark when he sent a third-round draft pick to Arizona for Dubnyk on Jan. 4, 2015.

At the time, the Wild had lost six straight games and 12 of 14 overall.

"We couldn't win a game," Fletcher said. "It just felt like the season was slipping away, and at that point in the season we had to do something."

Those struggles were highlighted by issues between the pipes. Niklas Backstrom was struggling, backup Darcy Kuemper was wildly inconsistent and third-stringer Josh Harding was battling a broken foot and multiple sclerosis symptoms that soon forced him to retire.

A 7-2 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh was the final straw; Fletcher pulled the trigger on the trade the next day.

"We were just looking for someone to come in and make a few saves for us," Fletcher said. "It's normally difficult to acquire a goaltender that late in the season, so I don't know if any of us expected it to happen. We were happy that we hopefully found another guy that could come in and give us a chance to win a game."

Fletcher credited goaltending coach Bob Mason with making one of the biggest pushes for Dubnyk, who was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 14 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

"He always liked his size and the way he played the position," Fletcher said. "Then our front office staff also ran a lot of numbers on Devan and felt like he was a goaltender that playing behind our team, the way we defend, that he could be very successful.

Mason felt like Dubnyk needed another shot as the No. 1 guy. After splitting time in parts of five seasons the Oilers, Dubnyk appeared to flame out after trades to Nashville and Montreal, which each sent him to the American Hockey League.

He was given a second chance with the Coyotes but only as backup to Mike Smith. Mason said he thought Dubnyk needed to be a starter.

"He had been a starter playing in a Canadian city with a lot of pressure," Mason said. "He always had pretty good runs there with the Edmonton Oilers. He had some pretty good numbers. He had been through a lot of battles. And, of course, he had his size being 6-foot-6 in the crease. I always liked him because of those things."

In his first game in a Wild uniform, Dubnyk recorded an 18-save shutout in a 7-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres, the start of one of the most improbable runs in NHL history. He went on to start 39 of the final 40 games, going 27-9-2 as the Wild rallied for a playoff berth.

"He saved our season," Mason said. "We made the playoffs because of that stretch. I think that run really helped him earn the respect in the locker room."

It also earned him a six-year, $26 million contract. He has been the No. 1 guy ever since. He enters Thursday's game with three straight shutouts, 195 minutes, 5 seconds without allowing a goal.

Good trade.

"We got lucky, too, in the sense that there were only two or three goaltenders available," Fletcher said. "Of the goaltenders that were available at that point in the season, he was the guy that we felt made the most sense for our group.

"You do a lot of homework; you also need to be very fortunate in that situation. Those situations don't always happen that way."

Net losses

The longest scoreless streaks in Wild franchise history:

• Devan Dubnyk, 195 minutes, 5 seconds, Nov. 8-17, 2017 (4 games)

• Devan Dubnyk, 183:16, Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2016 (4 games)

• Darcy Kuemper, 163:46, Oct. 9-17, 2014 (3 games)