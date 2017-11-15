The 6-foot-8 Heins also added two assists and two steals in Concordia's season-opening game. Jacob Pazdernik added 12 points for the Cobbers, while Collin Larson and Thomas Schyman chipped in 11 points apiece.

CD Douglas paced Minnesota-Morris with a game-high 20 points, adding four rebounds and two steals.

UMM: Jeremy Halverson 3-14 1-1 7, Grove 4-13 3-6 11, Jeffrey Halvorson 2-6 3-4 9, Sukanen 1-1 3-6 5, Douglas 6-13 7-8 20, Westrich 0-0 0-0 0, Pendleton 2-8 3-4 9, Kreger 0-0 0-0 0, Heinuis 1-3 1-2 3, Neppl 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-6 0-0 3, Jerome 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 21-65 23-35 71.

CC: Pazdernik 3-7 4-4 12, Heins 7-9 5-8 19, Rund 2-5 0-0 6, C. Larson 2-8 5-6 11, Schyma 5-11 1-3 11, H. Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Urie 0-0 0-0 0, Veit 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-4 1-5 8, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Reiten 0-2 0-0 0, Friesz 0-0 0-0 0, Holen 4-4 0-2 8, Wolfe 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 28-53 17-30 80.

Halftime: UMM 34, CC 31. 3-point goals: UMM 6-26 (Jeremy Halverson 0-10, Grove 0-3, Jeffrey Halverson 2-4, Douglas 1-2, Pendleton 2-5, Peterson 1-2). CC 7-19 (Pazdernik 2-5, Rund 2-5, C. Larson 2-7, Schyma 0-1, Davis 1-1). Total fouls: UMM 25, CC 30. Fouled out: Heinsuis, Pazdernik, Davis. Rebounds: UMM 37 (Jeremy Halverson 7), CC 42 (Heins 11). Assists: UMM 6 (Jeffrey Halverson 3), CC 14 (C. Larson 3, Schyma 3). Steals: UMM 11 (Grove 4), CC 5 (Heins 2). Turnovers: UMM 9 (Douglas 4), CC 16 (C. Larson 3, Schyma 3).