He was a Cougar in the first season of a co-op between Ada-Borup and Norman County West.

"Ada has always had that chip on their shoulder with the red and the black. They were a threat," Garcia III said. "When I put on that red jersey I was part of this scarier team. People are looking at us worried about us. At West, we battled and did what we could, but people didn't think of us as a threat. Now, people are going to say, 'That's Ada-Borup-Norman County West and they're coming to play. There's no messing around.'"

In its first season as a co-op and in its first season in 11-man football for either part of the co-op, A-B-NCW is 12-0 and in the Class 1A semifinals. The Cougars will play Wabasso at 9 a.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Cougars are two wins away from winning a state football title, something neither parts of the co-op have done since Norman County West won a 9-man title in 1984. The Cougars are thinking this could be a regular thing.

"We could potentially be a staple in 1A football," A-B-NCW coach Paul Tinjum said. "We are looking at maybe having 50 or 60 kids in three or four years. With early success things will build on themselves. We have a lot of kids with a lot of talent coming up. The potential is there for the foreseeable future."

The road was not smooth for this co-op. With a new co-op comes fear of reduced playing time, a different coaching staff, the loss of traditions and the seemingly disappearance of a team a community embraced.

"The crazy thing about the co-op is about a dozen kids chose not to play, so our numbers aren't where they should be," Tinjum said. "In the future, our numbers will get bigger. We had 33 kids out for junior high, and with the success more will come."

The idea made its first appearance at a school board meeting in December of of 2015. It wasn't until May of 2017 the co-op was accepted in all sports.

It took many school board meetings, votes and deliberation. It also took a request to the Minnesota High School League for more time before both school boards agreed to co-op.

"It was big rumor going around my junior year," Garcia III said. "We ended the season and we just knew that something was going to happen. We were all worried. We were all shocked that it came to this, but we knew it was for the best. No one wanted to admit that this is what needed to happen to be successful."

As soon as Tinjum found out he would be the head coach of the new co-op, he went to both schools to talk to the players, telling them if they deserve to play they will play. He added NCW head coach Nate McCraven and NCW assistant coach Dan Jorgensen to the coaching staff. McCraven had told his players at the end of last football season that if they did co-op to take it and run with it, and if they didn't they'd figure something out.

If the schools didn't co-op, Norman County West was most likely not going to be able to field a football team this season. It didn't just mean something to NCW players though, it meant a lot to Ada-Borup players like Jared Brainard..

"It was the best news I could've gotten," said Brainard, the quarterback for the new co-op. "I really wanted to join. West has some great players and good coaches. Off the court and the field we were best friends with those guys.

"West would've had a really tough time without us and we wouldn't have had as good of a season without them."

A-B-NCW led 34-0 at halftime in its first game this season. It was then the team understood what they could do together.

"There were so many questions going in like if there'd be battles on the field, how would everyone work together and stuff like that," Brainard said. "From that first game, I knew the team aspect at halftime. The good feeling everyone had in that first half of action set the tone for the rest of the season."

Brainard played on both sides of the ball for Ada-Borup. He was more than willing to focus on offense for A-B-NCW.

"I do miss defense, but it was for the betterment of the team," Brainard said. "I don't really care. It's all for the team.

"It wasn't like we were that far apart. Over time everything was really smooth. Right now, all of us our brothers. We have that brotherhood feel in the locker room. It's fun to be together and not separate."

MINNESOTA CLASS 1A FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS

Who: Ada-Borup/Norman County West vs. Wabasso

When: 9 a.m., Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis