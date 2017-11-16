Weah, Moorhead picked to play in all-star football game
MINNEAPOLIS—Moorhead's Otis Weah and Verndale's Samuel Moore are two of 98 players chosen to compete in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association all-star football game that will be held at 3 p.m., Dec. 9, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Weah, a running back who has yet to commit to a college, and Moore, a lineman who has committed to play at North Dakota State, will play for the North all-star team that will play the South all-stars. Breckenridge head coach Chad Fredericksen was named one of the assistant coaches for the North all-stars.