NDSU club rugby team heading to national tournament
FARGO—North Dakota State's men's rugby club team will be competing in the Division II national tournament Saturday and Sunday in Illinois.
NDSU advanced to the tournament finishing the regular season with a 5-0 record and winning the Division II Northern Lights Collegiate Conference championship game with a 57-10 win over Minnesota-Duluth.
With two wins this weekend, NDSU would advance to the final four of the the national tournament on Dec. 2. The championship match is scheduled for Dec. 3.