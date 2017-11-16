Purnell, a 5-foot-9 senior from Excelsior, Minn. who ranked fourth nationally in digs per set, was joined on the All-Summit League team by teammate Brianna Rasmusson, a 5-11 senior setter from Fergus Falls, Minn.

NDSU is scheduled to play Omaha in a Summit League Tournament quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Friday in Denver.