NDSU's Purnell, Rasmusson named to All-Summit volleyball team
DENVER—North Dakota State libero Mikaela Purnell repeated as the Summit League defensive volleyball player of the year when the league announce its all-conference team on Thursday.
Purnell, a 5-foot-9 senior from Excelsior, Minn. who ranked fourth nationally in digs per set, was joined on the All-Summit League team by teammate Brianna Rasmusson, a 5-11 senior setter from Fergus Falls, Minn.
NDSU is scheduled to play Omaha in a Summit League Tournament quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Friday in Denver.