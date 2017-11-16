Langdon Area tops Watford City in state volleyball opener

Callie Ronningen had 17 kills and Jordyn Worley had 10 to pace Langdon Area. Tia McGorman had eight kills for Watford City.

Langdon Area, now with a 40-3 record, advances to Friday's 5 p.m. semifinal match against the winner of Thursday's Thompson-Bismarck Shiloh Christian match.

Watford City, now with a 26-10 record, moves to Friday's 1 p.m. consolation semifinals against the loser of Thursday's Thompson-Bismarck Shiloh Christian match.

WC (kills-blocks-aces): Sundeen 0-0-3 (21 digs), Rolfsrud 0-0-0 (18 assists), Sanford 3-0-0, Mogen 3-0-0 (24 digs), Monsen 1-1-0, Haugeberg 7-0-1 (14 digs), Faller 1-0-0, McGorman 8-0-0.

LA (kills-blocks-aces): Hill 3-1-1 (27 assists), Pritchard 2-0-2, Worley 10-1-3 (15 digs), Freije 2-1-0, A. Crockett 0-0-1 (7 digs), C. Crockett 3-2-3, Ronningen 17-3-2.