"We've pretty much served tough all year,'' L-E-M senior Jordyn Worley said. "We can place our serves pretty well and get teams out of system. Those (aces) are sort of bonuses. We try for them but, mostly, we want to get teams out of system.''

It was the best of both serving worlds for the Cardinals here Thursday, Nov. 16, as they beat Watford City 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 in the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class B high school tournament at the Fargodome.

Worley and Calyn Crockett had three aces apiece as second-seeded L-E-M (40-3) had 12 aces compared to the three scored by the Wolves.

The effectiveness of the Cardinals' serving also was a factor in L-E-M holding advantages of 37-23 in kills and 32-22 in assists.

"They're a good serving team,'' Watford City coach Renae Mogen said. "The ball really moves when they serve. We didn't handle it well. We didn't do a good job of getting our passes to our setter. We usually serve receive pretty well. That's one team we struggled with it.''

Said L-E-M coach Rich Olson: "I'm a little surprised getting that many aces at a state tournament match. It (serving) was getting them out of system. We did a good job of making their setter move to try to run the offense. They weren't getting good first swings. That helped our defense.''

The Cardinals' offense was all about runs. Eight times, Langdon-Edmore-Munich had spurts of four or more unanswered points, compared to two such runs by the Wolves.

The runs included a 6-0 spurt to finish the first set, a 6-0 run to expand the Cardinals' lead to 23-15 in the second and 5-0 and 4-0 spurts to finish the third set after falling behind 16-14.

"Those were huge,'' Olson said. "It seemed like we had different girls stepping up and serving tough throughout the match.''

Worley finished with a double double with 10 kills and 15 digs. Callie Roningen led the Cardinals at the net with match-high totals of 17 kills and 3.5 blocks.

"Callie battled,'' Olson said. "She had some nice tips, mixed up her offense and made plays.''

Tia McGorman's had eight kills and Mikka Haugeberg seven to lead Watford City, which dropped to 26-10.