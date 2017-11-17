MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers rest after wild weekend

But Minnesota State scored three unanswered third-period goals to win 8-6 in a back-and-forth game that no one in attendance is likely to forget.

"I've had people ask me about how excited you were about the hat trick," Dickman said, "and it is exciting, but there's also that downside that you didn't come out with the win.

"Obviously, that's what we were looking for, but that game was something I've never been a part of. It was just back and forth. I don't know how many lead changes or ties there were. It was a fun game, but we would've liked a better outcome."

After last week's sweep at the hands of the now-No. 5 Mavericks, BSU gets a little bit of a break before heading east next week for a non-conference series at Princeton.

The extra rest this week will be helpful ahead of the rare Wednesday/Friday series, though if you ask Dickman, the Beavers would rather have a game to play.

"Some of the days we're gonna just do team-bonding stuff on the ice," the junior forward said. "It's a good time for the guys but we would always rather be playing."

Bemidji State has a looser schedule this week with three days of practice scheduled.

"A lot of it is we're just gonna work on some small games," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "We're gonna have some splits with the forwards and (defensemen)."

Players can get restless during off weeks, so Serratore knows to mix it up in practices to keep them interested.

"You gotta watch what you do with your guys because they're not into a regular practice on a non-game week," Serratore said. "So you gotta make sure that you work on some skills.... Really it's worthless time right there because they just want to play in these off weeks, and they want to have a little fun. You just gotta do some skill stuff with them, you gotta split and you gotta do some small games and get a good sweat. Make it short and sweet."

Whitecloud records assist at Karjala Cup

Zach Whitecloud is expected to rejoin the Beavers for the Princeton series after missing last week's series due to his participation in the Karjala Cup with Team Canada.

The sophomore defenseman from Brandon, Manitoba, recorded an assist in Canada's 3-2 tournament-opening win over Switzerland on Nov. 8.

Canada finished in fourth place at the six-team tournament with three points and a 1-2 record after losses to Sweden (2-0) and Finland (4-3). The host Finns won the tournament by going 3-0 with nine points.

Team Canada will officially announce the roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics in January.