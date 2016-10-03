Twins announce Derek Falvey as team's chief baseball officer

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (57) pitches in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Sept. 25, 2016. The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL -- The Twins on Monday, Oct. 3, announced they have hired Derek Falvey as the team's executive vice president, chief baseball officer. He will join the Twins at the conclusion of the Cleveland Indians’ season, the team said.

Falvey, 33, has spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Indians organization, most recently as assistant general manager. He spent the previous four seasons as director of baseball operations.

“I believe the addition of Derek Falvey to the Minnesota Twins will markedly enhance our organizational excellence and bring championship baseball back to Minnesota,” Twins Owner Jim Pohlad said in a statement.

The Indians begin a best-of-five first-round playoff series Thursday at home against the Boston Red Sox. The Twins said they will introduce Falvey during a news conference at Target Field when he starts his new job.

Until then, interim general manager Rob Antony will maintain his role.

Antony conducted a 15-minute meeting with the Twins’ seven-man big-league coaching staff on Monday morning. According to a person with direct knowledge, the coaches were told they are “in a holding pattern” and the front office will let them know “as soon as they can” of their status for 2017.

Falvey was in the Twin Cities over the weekend to finalize his deal with the Twins, the terms of which were not announced. However, based on what Antony told the coaches, it appears Falvey had already returned to Cleveland by Monday morning to continue postseason preparations.

According to the Twins, Falvey “will be responsible for establishing the vision and related strategies for the club’s baseball operation. Specifically, he will oversee all aspects of the department including: major league team, coaches, and support staff, contract negotiations, player development, scouting, research and development, medical and communications.”

Falvey will become the sixth head of the Twins baseball operations department, joining Calvin Griffith (1961-84), Howard Fox (1985-86), Andy MacPhail (1986-94), Bill Smith (2007-11) and Terry Ryan (1994-2007, 2011-16).

“It’s a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Twins baseball operation,” Falvey said in a statement. “This is a proud, resilient franchise, and I’m eager to return championship-caliber baseball to the Twin Cities. We will work diligently and collectively to select and develop top-performers, advance our processes, and nurture a progressive culture that will make fans across Twins Territory proud.”