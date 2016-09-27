ND coach suspended for allegedly throwing ball at player

GRAFTON, ND - A high school volleyball coach has been suspended, and parents say it's for throwing a ball at a player.

According to a letter from the Grafton School District, Krysten Stutlien is being reprimanded for neglect of duty for failure to conduct practice in accordance with school policy last week.

The letter does not go into detail about the incident, though several people have told WDAZ-TV Stutlien threw a volleyball at one of her players and it was caught on camera.

When asked about the incident, Grafton superintendent Jack Maus confirmed the suspension but said for legal reasons he would not turn over the tape. He also downplayed the seriousness of the incident.

WDAZ-TV reached out to Stulien for comment but did not hear back.