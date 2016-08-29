Bison photo gallery: NDSU vs. Charleston Southern

North Dakota State's Jalen Allison (21) celebrates an interception against Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum1 / 17
North Dakota State's MJ Stumpf and his defensive teammates celebrate their overtime victory over Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum2 / 17
North Dakota State's Tre Dempsey stops Charleston Southern's Darius Hammond Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum3 / 17
Charleston Southern kicker Jacob Smoak misses wide on his game winning kick attempt Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum4 / 17
North Dakota State'sKing Frazier (22) celebrates his overtime touchdown run against Charleston Southern with teammate Jeff Illies Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum5 / 17
North Dakota State's RJ Urzendowski (16) celebrates his touchdown reception against Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum6 / 17
North Dakota State's Robbie Grimsley snares Charleston Southern quarterback Kyle Copeland Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum7 / 17
North Dakota State's Bruce Anderson carries against Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum8 / 17
North Dakota State's MJ Stumpf and his defensive teammates celebrate their overtime victory over Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum9 / 17
North Dakota State's Cam Pederson (36) celebrates his 52-yard field goal with holder Cole Davis Charleston Southern's Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum10 / 17
North Dakota State senior linebacker Nick DeLuca keys on the Charleston Southern backfield on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum11 / 17
The new video boards add to the atmosphere Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum12 / 17
North Dakota State'sKing Frazier (22) celebrates his overtime touchdown run against Charleston Southern with teammate Jeff Illies Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum13 / 17
North Dakota State's Nick DeLuca and quarterback Easton Stick leave the field after their overtime win over Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum14 / 17
North Dakota State's Darrius Shepherd hauls in a touchdown reception against Charleston Southern's Troy McGowens Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum15 / 17
North Dakota State senior linebacker Nick DeLuca warms up before kick off against Charleston Southern on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum16 / 17
North Dakota State's Aaron Steidl and Charleston Southern's Frank Cirone shake hands after the overtime finish Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum17 / 17
FARGO -- Check out the best photos from NDSU's overtime victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday, August 27th.