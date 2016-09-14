FARGO -- It was a two-game suspension, but it probably felt like two years to North Dakota State offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert. He stood in front of the cameras this week, said he learned his lesson and offered the following advice to his teammates:

“Just knowing anything can slip away at your fingertips, it’s that easy,” he said. “Yeah, I definitely learned a lot from it, and it shows what can happen to other guys if they follow the same path I did.”

That path was an academic suspension mandated by the NCAA.

“I had some personal issues that didn’t go very well and fell behind in school,” Kuhnert said.

It’s all behind him now. Ahead is his return to the lineup Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Bison face the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Facing the defending Big Ten Conference West Division champions and Rose Bowl team, there’s no easing his way back into the lineup.

It’s uncertain if he’ll start, being listed as the possibility at center along with sophomore Tanner Volson. Bison head coach Chris Klieman said Kuhnert may also see some action at guard, spelling either Zack Johnson at left guard or Jack Plankers at right guard.

Against Iowa, any veteran presence can’t hurt.

The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Kuhnert started 14 of the 15 games last season at center. The one game he missed with an elbow injury was against the University of South Dakota, a game where the Bison offense struggled and the team eventually lost.

He played in 15 of 16 games as a freshman, missing one game, the Coyotes again, because of an ankle injury.

Kuhnert returned to the lineup last year, after missing the one game and was the point man for quarterback Easton Stick, after Stick took over for the injured Carson Wentz. They snapped the ball for eight consecutive victories until Wentz returned for the FCS title game.

“He’s someone I’m extremely comfortable with,” Stick said. “I think it’s great as far as depth. He’s another guy that’s played a lot of football who has a ton of experience and is a really good football player. He’s someone who’s been able to help Tanner as far as seeing different things. It’s good to have him back.”

Klieman said Volson did “a phenomenal” job in Kuhnert’s place, so having Kuhnert back gives the Bison some versatility with the lineup.

NDSU won both games, with both coming in overtime over Charleston Southern and Eastern Washington. Kuhnert said he did his best to offer any advice on technique or assignments.

“But the feeling was awful, knowing I couldn’t be out there participating in any way on the field,” he said. “It’s been a long time waiting, and it feels right to be out there with the guys again competing and doing everything we do every week.”