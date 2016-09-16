The "Super Thundar Tailgating" group gathers during tailgating Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, before the North Dakota State football game against Eastern Washington at the Fargodome. Eric Peterson / The Forum

“This thing is about 18 years old,” said Kevin Schmidt, who has been going to North Dakota State football games since the early 1980s. “It’s been in parades, it’s been all over the place.”

The blow-up “Super Thundar” is decked out in a green cowboy hat and a yellow Bison jersey. The tailgating group has been together for more than 10 years and has grown to about 30 regulars who tailgate on Saturdays.

“It’s just normal people having a good time,” said Todd Martin, who has been with the group for about six years.

Prior to the Sept. 10 game against Eastern Washington, the group was grilling bacon cheeseburgers outside its tailgating tent. Schmidt said the group has made trips to some of the recent FBS games, including Iowa State in 2014 and Kansas State in 2013.

Schmidt said the tent is good no matter the weather. When all four sides are attached with portable heaters inside, it creates a comfortable environment. That has been important with the Bison playing home playoff games into December the past five seasons.

“We wrap this thing when the temperature gets down to zero,” Schmidt said. “It’s minus-20 outside, it’s 70 degrees inside.”

Schmidt said the social aspect of tailgating is what appeals to him, especially for home games.

“As they say, ‘It’s the seventh largest city in the state every Saturday.’ And that’s why we’re here,” Schmidt said.