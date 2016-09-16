Bison Game Day: Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

Shaq Hill of Eastern Washington tries to avoid Isaac Cenescar of North Dakota State University during the Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, game against Eastern Washington at the Fargodome. NDSU won 50-44. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Sep 10, 2016; Evanston, IL, USA; Illinois State Redbirds head coach Brock Spack reacts after his team made a play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. The Illinois State Redbirds won 9-7. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Richmond Spiders wide receiver Caleb Drake (10) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Quin Blanding (3) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Kolpack of The Forum and Dom Izzo of WDAY, who combine to cover North Dakota State’s football team all season, offer their weekly picks of the 10 best teams in Division I FCS football:

1. North Dakota State

Bottom line is two wins over top 10 FCS teams keeps the Bison as a solid top pick. This may be last visit to the top spot for a while.

2. Richmond

Spiders follow convincing win over Virginia with a shutout of Norfolk State. Opens CAA play today vs. Stony Brook.

3. Illinois State

Redbirds bid Big Ten competition goodbye last week with the upset of Northwestern, a win that will come back to help them come playoff time.

4. Sam Houston State

Just 1-0 after bye week last week, Bearkats get into Southland Conference play with Lamar.

5. Montana

Who would have thought the Grizzlies would improve this much on defense under offensive-minded head coach Bob Stitt? Ask Northern Iowa, which had trouble moving the ball.

6. Jacksonville State

The Gamecocks still have yet to play a playoff-eligible FCS team, beating a D2 program in opener and losing to LSU last week. Play transitioning Coastal Carolina today.

7. Eastern Washington

NDSU head coach Chris Klieman called EWU’s QB Gage Gubrud one of the best to ever play in the Fargodome. Those are pretty strong words.

8. South Dakota State

Impressive in close loss to TCU, predictable blowout of Drake, the Jackrabbits get to see how they fare in the FCS today vs. Cal Poly.

9. The Citadel

Two close wins to open the season, we’ll give the Bulldogs one more chance today against Gardner-Webb that they can put an opponent away.

10. Northern Iowa

Not sure what to make of the Panthers. Defeated Iowa State on the road, but then looked flat in home loss to Montana, a team they’ve never beaten.