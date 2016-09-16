Bison Game Day: Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll
Jeff Kolpack of The Forum and Dom Izzo of WDAY, who combine to cover North Dakota State’s football team all season, offer their weekly picks of the 10 best teams in Division I FCS football:
Bottom line is two wins over top 10 FCS teams keeps the Bison as a solid top pick. This may be last visit to the top spot for a while.2. Richmond
Spiders follow convincing win over Virginia with a shutout of Norfolk State. Opens CAA play today vs. Stony Brook.3. Illinois State
Redbirds bid Big Ten competition goodbye last week with the upset of Northwestern, a win that will come back to help them come playoff time.4. Sam Houston State
Just 1-0 after bye week last week, Bearkats get into Southland Conference play with Lamar.5. Montana
Who would have thought the Grizzlies would improve this much on defense under offensive-minded head coach Bob Stitt? Ask Northern Iowa, which had trouble moving the ball.6. Jacksonville State
The Gamecocks still have yet to play a playoff-eligible FCS team, beating a D2 program in opener and losing to LSU last week. Play transitioning Coastal Carolina today.7. Eastern Washington
NDSU head coach Chris Klieman called EWU’s QB Gage Gubrud one of the best to ever play in the Fargodome. Those are pretty strong words.8. South Dakota State
Impressive in close loss to TCU, predictable blowout of Drake, the Jackrabbits get to see how they fare in the FCS today vs. Cal Poly.9. The Citadel
Two close wins to open the season, we’ll give the Bulldogs one more chance today against Gardner-Webb that they can put an opponent away.10. Northern Iowa
Not sure what to make of the Panthers. Defeated Iowa State on the road, but then looked flat in home loss to Montana, a team they’ve never beaten.