Both teams are 5-1 and nationally ranked.

It may be the debut game as the head man at WIU against a five-time national champion, but it’s not as if Fisher is new to NDSU. The connections have been in small increments over the years, enough to where nobody needs to give him a history lesson on the Bison program.

Like the time in 1997 when Fisher was the head coach at West Georgia and the season opener for the Wolves that year was at NDSU. It was the first game for new Bison head coach Bob Babich and the result was a 31-14 NDSU win.

Three years later, Fisher took an assistant position with Temple and among the assistants was former Bison head coach and Hall of Fame member Rocky Hager. Fisher and Hager formed a friendship that has stood the test of time.

They still make frequent connections.

“Rocky was my guy,” Fisher said. “Awesome, I call him grandpa -- he’s just a little bit older but not much. When I look back at the end of my coaching career at some of the guys I’ve had the honor of sharing the sideline with, he’ll be at the top of my list. Rocky has great respect and pride and love for North Dakota State.”

They talked after the Bison defeated Richmond in the Division I FCS playoffs last year. Fisher was the Spiders offensive coordinator before taking the Western job in the offseason.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Fisher will reunite his Bison ties when NDSU travels to Hanson Field for a 6 p.m. kickoff. He actually talked with Hager about a position with the Leathernecks when he got the WIU job after Bob Nielson left for the University of South Dakota.

But Hager had just gotten the head coaching position at the College of New Jersey, an NCAA Division III school based in Ewing, N.J., where he was an assistant the prior three years.

“He’s back to being a head guy again,” Fisher said. “He has great influence on kids.”

It didn’t take long for Fisher to wield his influence on athletic director Matt Tanney during the interview process. Tanney said he liked Fisher’s philosophy when it came to recruiting players to the Missouri Valley.

“I think coach Fisher really distinguished himself by talking about the toughness he was going to bring to the program,” Tanney said. “I think anybody who is familiar with the Missouri Valley Football Conference knows about the level of toughness you have to have in this league on a week to week basis.”

In doing so, Fisher changed the Leathernecks offense from a spread attack to a more physical multiple attack. He calls himself an “old school” guy. In other words, NDSU and Western will have a similar look on Saturday.

Another similarity: both head coaches have FCS or Division I-AA title rings. Chris Klieman has five as an assistant and head coach at NDSU. Fisher was a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky in 1982 when the school won the title.

“My first job and I get a ring,” he said. “Then I’m a (graduate assistant) at Ole Miss and we go to a bowl game. This is easy, they must hand these things out. We all know it’s not easy. It’s hard to do. I have so much respect for North Dakota State doing it five times, it’s unheard of to do that. It’s so hard to do it once let alone repeat because everybody is always gunning for you.”

And that, of course, includes the Leathernecks.

(Note: Forum columnist Mike McFeely contributed to this report)

No. 4 North Dakota State at No. 14 Western Illinois

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hanson Field, Macomb, Ill.

TV: KVLY. Radio: 107.9-FM