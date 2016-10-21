McFeely: Western Illinois fine being a ‘quiet 5-1’

The local daily newspaper, the McDonough County Voice, has a small circulation of 7,000. No larger papers regularly cover happenings in Macomb. Quincy, Ill., 70 miles away, is the nearest city with a TV station. Same for sports talk-radio. Quincy is the place.

Macomb is quiet and out of the way, perhaps as much as any town that is home to a Missouri Valley Football Conference school. The University of South Dakota in Vermillion is not exactly located in the middle of a media frenzy, either, but it benefits from being a major state school near Sioux Falls. Ditto South Dakota State.

Macomb is the home of Western Illinois University, North Dakota State’s football opponent today. The Fighting Leathernecks are good, 5-1 and ranked 12th in FCS with a win over Northern Illinois of the FBS. They were a playoff team last season and even won a first-round game, although that reward did not come without controversy because Western Illinois was the first 6-5 regular-season team to be invited to the postseason.

Yet, Western Illinois just sort of sneaks under the radar among Valley teams. NDSU dominates the talk, of course. SDSU makes headlines. Youngstown State. Northern Iowa. But rarely Western. The Leathernecks just sort of glide along, not always part of the conversation when it comes to top teams.

“If you ask any of our football coaches or any of our student athletes, I don’t think anybody has a problem being sort of a quiet 5-1,” Leathernecks athletic director Matt Tanney said. “We’ll see how things look at the end of the year.”

Whether the Leathernecks are for real or not remains to be seen. Their lone defeat came to SDSU and it wasn’t close, 52-14 in favor of the Jackrabbits. And a year ago the Bison demolished Western Illinois 59-7 at the Fargodome. So there is that.

While the Leathernecks might not yet be viewed as an elite team in the Valley, their tradition in tiny Macomb is pretty good. Western Illinois won four titles in the Gateway Conference, the predecessor to the Missouri Valley, between 1997 and 2002. The Leathernecks advanced to the playoff semifinals in 1998 and the quarterfinals in 2002 and ‘03. Recent seasons have been more lean, but it’s not like there’s never been success here.

Charlie Fisher is the first-year Western Illinois coach who has been all over the college football world in the last 36 years. Penn State, West Georgia, Miami of Ohio, Vanderbilt, Lenoir-Rhyne. He coached with Bison legend Rocky Hager at Temple. Fisher was with Richmond a year ago. The Spiders were the team that traveled to the Fargodome to face NDSU in the national semifinals. It didn’t go well.

But Fisher took the Western Illinois job, in part, because he knew about the past success.

“I knew about winning tradition here. I knew they won a lot of games, just from being in the game. I knew about the (former coach) Randy Ball era. Don Patterson. All those winning football teams here.

“And then you sit down and look at the great players who’ve played here, and you go ‘Wow. He played here? Oh, he played here?’ Everybody knows about Rodney Harrison, Bryan Cox. There’s others. Mike Wagner. You go right on down the line. So the tradition is here. That really excited me about the job, to build on the tradition.”

Harrison is the best-known former Leatherneck. He played at Western from 1991-93 and was taken in the fifth round by the San Diego Chargers. He was a Pro Bowl safety with the Chargers before signing with the New England Patriots, with whom he won two Super Bowls.

Cox, too, won a Super Bowl with the Patriots after being a Pro Bowler with Miami. Don Beebe, Frank Winters, Aaron Stecker, Jason Williams, Herb Donaldson. All NFL players out of Western Illinois. There are many others.

Fisher has emphasized trying to get some of those players involved in the program.

“At our spring game this year we had over 100 football alumni come back,” Tanney said. “This place has a proud football tradition. We’ve had a lot of guys go on and play in the National Football League. Have a big board in our football locker room that highlights the teams all those guys have played for. We have some proud football alumni that are certainly energized and re-engaged with the program.”

This will be Western Illinois’ third home game of the season. The first two contests have drawn an average of about 6,100 fans. It appears the locals have to be energized and re-engaged, too. A win over the Bison might go a long way toward that. It might take away the “quiet” label from the Leathernecks.