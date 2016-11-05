“I had to check the big screen to make sure I was in the clear,” Morlock said with a laugh.

No one caught Morlock, who scored on a 71-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points. That big play helped spark the No. 4-ranked Bison to a 24-3 victory against No. 15-ranked Youngstown State in Missouri Valley Football conference play Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gate City Bank Field.

“We’ve been lacking that,” Bison head coach Chris Klieman said of Morlock’s electric touchdown run. “It was really important. Chase found a crack and he has better speed than a lot of people think.”

NDSU (8-1, 5-1 MVFC) remained in first place in the conference standings, knocking the Penguins (6-3, 4-2) out of first place in the process. The Bison and South Dakota State are tied atop the Valley.

Morlock finished with a career-high 101 yards on eight carries and also caught two passes for 27 yards. The 6-foot, 223-pound running back from Moorhead help the Bison rush for 240 yards on 32 attempts against the Penguins. That’s the most rushing yards Youngstown State has allowed in a game this season and that includes an early-season game against Big 12 Conference opponent West Virginia.

“That’s a dynamite defense that we played,” Klieman said. “I was pleased with some of the plays that we did make.”

The Bison got out the gates quickly scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, taking advantage of a pair of Youngstown turnovers after Morlock’s scoring burst, which was the longest run of his career, and came with 7 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Bison defensive Brad Ambrosius forced a fumble, sacking Youngstown quarterback Hunter Wells on YSU’s ensuing possession that linebacker MJ Stumpf recovered at the Penguins 25-yard line. That led to a 36-yard Cam Pedersen field goal for a 10-0 lead with 3:54 to play in the first quarter.

Three plays later, Bison safety Robbie Grimsley intercepted a Wells pass and the Bison were in business again at the YSU 15-yard line. NDSU quarterback Easton Stick made it hurt with a touchdown pass to tight end Jeff Illies -- his third straight game with a scoring catch -- and NDSU led 17-0 with 1:51 to play in the opening quarter.

“You come in here and you’re down 17-0, you’re going to have your problems,” Penguins head coach Bo Pelini said. “This is a good football team.”

The Penguins got a field goal before the first half ended, but had trouble mounting any consistent threat on offense. They missed two field-goal attempts, one a 34-yarder by starting kicker Zak Kennedy right before halftime, and a 29-yarder by backup Nate Needham late in the third quarter. Pelini said Kennedy left the game with a leg injury.

“You’ve got to score points,” Pelini said. “We haven’t been able to do that.”

The Bison put the Penguins away with an 80-yard scoring drive that started late in the third quarter. Stick ripped off a 37-yard run that moved the ball to the YSU 41. On the next play, he completed a 29-yard pass to tight end Connor Wentz, moving the ball to the 12. Morlock said it was important to come up with those big gains on offense late in the game.

“That’s huge for us,” Morlock said. “That’s what we’ve been missing for a couple of games.”

Sophomore running back Lance Dunn capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to give the Bison a 24-3 lead with 12:39 to play in the fourth quarter.

“We’re having a lot of fun, too,” Morlock said. “We were just playing a little tight in a few of those games. I think it’s been the final piece that’s going to make things click.”