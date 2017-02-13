Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is expected to be named to an assistant coaching position with the Hawkeyes this week. Iowa has an opening posted for a running backs/wide receiver coach.

While one assistant left, another is on his way to Fargo. LeDominique “Buddha” Williams will be the new defensive ends coach, according to his personal Twitter account. The Tennessee-Martin assistant will replace Jamar Cain, who left last month for San Jose State.

It’s the first coaching turnover NDSU head coach Chris Klieman has had to deal with after three seasons.

It will end quite a run for Polasek with the Bison. He came to the school in 2006 as a graduate assistant and worked his way up the ladder with the initial full time job as running backs coach in 2007. It was a risk in a sense that he left behind full-time opportunities in the college ranks in Wisconsin.

“Everybody has a bridge they can or cannot cross depending on what they have in choices,” he once said. “I took a shot. I wasn’t going to be denied.”

Crossing that bridge to NDSU has now led him to Iowa of the Big Ten Conference.

It won’t be his first experience with an FBS school. Polasek left NDSU for an assistant position with FBS Northern Illinois in 2013 before returning to NDSU as the offensive coordinator in 2014 -- the first year in Klieman’s tenure as head coach.

Known for his enthusiastic approach to coaching, you didn’t have to be at practice long before figuring out his style. He’ll leave NDSU with four national championship rings including the 2014 and 2015 seasons when he was the offensive coordinator for quarterback Carson Wentz -- who recently completely his rookie season in the NFL as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2014, Polasek called the shots in NDSU’s last-minute title-winning drive against Illinois State. In 2015, the Bison went 13-2 and Wentz, albeit in an injury-shortened season, ascended to the No. 2 overall draft pick in the NFL. In three years as the Bison offensive coordinator, NDSU went 40-5 with Polasek calling the plays.

Williams comes to NDSU after one season at UT-Martin. Prior to that, he was the defensive graduate assistant at the University of Illinois for two years and a graduate assistant at Ohio University for two seasons, where he earned his master’s degree.

He played collegiately at the University of Charleston (W. Va.).