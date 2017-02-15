Cold stretch to end first half dooms Bison men at Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne outscored NDSU by 17 points in the final 10 minutes before halftime to surge into the lead for good. That strong run vaulted the Mastodons to a 77-61 victory in Summit League men’s basketball before 1,733 fans.

“We started trying to make individual plays and we’ve got to stay away from that,” Bison junior A.J. Jacobson said of that cold stretch to end the half.

The Bison (17-9, 9-4 Summit) had their two-game winning streak snapped, and fell into a first place tie with South Dakota (18-10, 9-4) with three games to play in the regular season. NDSU hosts Western Illinois at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, for Senior Day before two road games to finish out the conference schedule.

“We’ve got to send our seniors out right,” Jacobson said of Saturday.

The Bison got off to a strong start against Fort Wayne, taking a 21-12 lead after a Dylan Miller dunk with 10 minutes, 42 seconds to play in the first half. The 6-foot-8 Miller scored eight points during that opening NDSU run.

“Offensively, we were really moving the ball, scoring off of the pass, those things that are staples for us,” Richman said.

The Mastodons countered, however, scoring 21 of the final 25 points in the first half. Fort Wayne center Brent Calhoun and guard John Konchar played key roles during that game-changing 21-4 run. The 6-foot-9 Calhoun scored six points during that stretch, doing his damage around the basket.

Konchar poured in 10 points during that rally, including two 3-pointers. Konchar scored a layup that gave Fort Wayne a 33-25 lead with 54 seconds to play until halftime to cap the surge.

Konchar finished with 11 first-half points, while Calhoun scored 12 points in the opening 20 minutes. Calhoun finished with a game-high 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor.

“With a team as talented as they are on the perimeter, when you let their inside game get going, too, it really opens things up,” Bison head coach Dave Richman said. “When they got both parts working, inside and out, that’s a tough team to beat.”

The Bison cut the Fort Wayne lead to 56-49 after Jacobson drained a 3-pointer with 6:19 to play in the second half. The Mastodons responded with an 11-2 scoring burst to put the game away. Sophomore guard Kason Harrell scored all 11 Fort Wayne points in that run, including three 3-pointers. Harrell capped that hot streak with a 3-point shot that gave the Mastodons a 67-51 lead with 3:59 to play.

“They’re an extremely talented offensive team,” said Jacobson, who scored a team-high 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field. “They do a lot of things really well offensively. … I think we were just a half step slow today.”

All five Fort Wayne starters scored in double digits, while Jacobson was the lone Bison to reach double figures in scoring.

“We’ve got to continue to get better and focus on what we can control and take care of business this week so we can get one on Saturday,” Richman said.

NDSU (17-9, 9-4 Summit): P. Miller 2-11 0-1 6, Dupree 2-6 2-3 6, Kabellis 2-9 3-6 8, Jacobson 6-8 2-2 18, D. Miller 4-5 1-2 9, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Geu 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 2-7 1-1 6, Eliason 0-0 0-0 0, Werner 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 21-52 11-17 61.

FW (18-9, 7-6): Evans 6-12 1-2 14, Scott 3-12 4-7 11, Harrell 5-10 0-0 14, Calhoun 9-13 1-1 19, Konchar 5-7 2-4 15, Stewart 1-2 2-2 4, Levitch 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-16 77.

Half: FW 33, NDSU 25. 3-point goals: NDSU 8-22 (P. Miller 2-9, Dupree 0-1, Kabellis 1-4, Jacobson 4-5, Ward 1-3), FW 9-24 (Evans 1-5, Scott 1-6, Harrell 4-7, Konchar 3-4, Stewart 0-1, Levitch 0-1). Total fouls: NDSU 14, FW 16. Rebounds: NDSU 33 (Jacobson 6), FW 37 (Calhoun 8). Assists: NDSU 13 (Jacobson 5), FW 19 (Evans 11). Steals: NDSU 3 (three players with 1), FW 7 (Evans 2, Scott 2). Turnovers: NDSU 15 (P. Miller 4), FW 9 (Taylor 3). A-1,733.