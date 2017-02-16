Kolpack: He's the one and only Dexter

Dexter Werner wasn't exactly crushing the competition in North Dakota high school basketball after all. He had just been to the NDSU team camp that summer of 2012 and Phillips said the Bison coaches told Werner that he could walk on to the team.

Werner was on the same AAU team as Fargo Shanley's A.J. Jacobson and the Bison coaches were in Milwaukee mainly to continue courting Jacobson—their top recruiting target.

Then Werner goes off on the national competition in game after game. Finally, during the last game of the tourney, Phillips turns to Richman:

"Dave," Phillips said in recounting his conversation to Richman, "I can't believe I'm going to say this but I believe we need to offer Dexter."

An offer as in a full scholarship.

Richman's reply, according to Phillips: "That's the same thing I was thinking but I wasn't going to say it because I thought you might think I'm crazy and fire me for saying it."

Certainly, the doubters were everywhere—like when Werner's Bismarck High team played Wahpeton in the first round of the North Dakota Class A state tournament at the Fargodome. Richman, a Wahpeton native, sat in the Huskies' fan section and had heard the comment more than once that there is no way Werner is a Division I basketball player.

That, despite Werner having 14 points and 25 rebounds against the Huskies, who won in overtime.

"How is this kid ever going to play for you," said Richman, quoting a high school fan. "And now I get the question, how are you going to replace him?"

The last chance for NDSU fans to see Werner and fellow senior Carlin Dupree is Saturday afternoon when the Bison host Western Illinois at 4 p.m. It will mark a culmination of sorts of an unlikely star who is practically a 6-foot-6, 240-pound cult hero to fans because of the way he plays.

"I've never seen a player like him," said Phillips, now the head coach at Ohio University. "Compare him to somebody; I don't know who you would compare him to. He's his own dude."

The dude trended on Twitter for a night in March in 2015 when Werner had 22 points against the NBA interior prospects of Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament. Some of his shots were of the uncanny variety that had Seattle's Key Arena crowd in a tizzy.

On Thursday afternoon, at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on campus, Werner was asked several questions in looking back at his NDSU career. At one point, he said he was "feeling weirdly emotional" and you could see it on his face. There was no blaming him, especially after he revealed he's kept inbox comments on his Facebook and Twitter accounts from a few years ago of people telling him he would never amount to anything in college.

"You see people call you out and give you opinions so that makes it way in front of you," Werner said. "For me coming out of high school, there was this expectation that people didn't know if you could play at this level, which was a lot of motivation for me."

For two years, the people were right. He redshirted his freshman year and playing sparingly his redshirt freshman season. He only played in 10 games.

Things weren't going great early in his sophomore year, either. The Bison suffered some lopsided losses to high-major teams. Then the University of North Dakota came to town and Werner came off the bench for 17 points in 24 minutes.

It remains a career highlight.

"I think that was my turning point," he said.

It's been mostly high points since. He's still coming off the bench because Richman values that energy at that point in the game. NDSU announces its starting five before the game, but the real buzz comes when Werner enters the game.

The way he plays? If Phillips can't describe it, perhaps nobody can.

"The one and only Dexter, it's the only I way I can say it," Phillips said.