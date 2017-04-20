Bison point guard Kabellis announces intention to transfer

“We thanked Khyber for his efforts in his short time here," Bison head coach David Richman said in a statement released by NDSU. "We take great pride in serving our past, current and future student-athletes within our family. We look forward to serving and working with our committed group of returning and incoming student-athletes."

Kabellis averaged 11.2 points for NDSU last season, starting all 30 games.