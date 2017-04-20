Bison point guard Kabellis announces intention to transfer
North Dakota State sophomore point guard Khy Kabellis has notified the Bison men’s basketball program of his intention to transfer, the school announced Thursday, April 20.
“We thanked Khyber for his efforts in his short time here," Bison head coach David Richman said in a statement released by NDSU. "We take great pride in serving our past, current and future student-athletes within our family. We look forward to serving and working with our committed group of returning and incoming student-athletes."
Kabellis averaged 11.2 points for NDSU last season, starting all 30 games.