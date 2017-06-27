The Bison Media Blog's summer video series looks at the top five newcomers
Want to keep tabs on the Bison during the summer months?
Follow along with our summer video series on the Bison Media Blog as we preview the upcoming 2017 season. This is the fourth straight year of the series, and we're breaking down each week along a different theme. Here’s the categories that we’ll be featuring, along with a continually updated list of links:
Week of June 12: Top five breakthrough players [#5: Zack Johnson] [#4: Dom Davis] [#3: Derrek Tuszka] [#2: Cole Karcz] [#1: Nate Jenson]
Week of June 26: Top five newcomers [#5: Cordell Volson]
Week of July 10: Top five can’t-afford-to-lose players
Week of July 24: Top five opponents
Follow along using the #NDSUSeasonOpenerCountdown hashtage on Twitter and Facebook. A new video will go up every day at 10 a.m. to quench your football thirst until fall camp begins in late July.