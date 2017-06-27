The only day that might be on par was December 20th, 2014, a day after NDSU throttled Sam Houston State in the FCS Semifinals, four players verbally committed that day (Dimitri Williams, Trenton Mooney, Demaris Purifoy and Bruce Anderson).

The day started with three commitments ends with nine, some with impressive resumes in tow.

Mitch Kartes – RB, St. Michael-Albertville: Kartes is a talented athlete from the Twin Cities, high school football fans in the area got to see him first hand last fall when the Knights came to Moorhead. Kartes scored two touchdowns and was a force on both sides of the ball for former Bison standout Jared Essler. Kartes is 6’0, 180 pounds, I’ve been told his leadership characteristics are very impressive.

Tony Pierce – DE, Auburndale (FL): Pierce comes from a high school football hotbed in Florida, he’s 6’3, 210 pounds who had offers from Southern Illinois, Montana State and Jacksonville State. Pierce was at NDSU’s big individual camp this past weekend, which makes the second year in a row that NDSU got a player from Florida out of that camp, Holden Hotchkiss was the first. Auburndale is about 20 minutes from Lakeland, a spot that’s proven to be successful, both Hotchkiss and Tre Dempsey hail from there.

Click here to see the full list.

More from the Bison Media Zone blog: