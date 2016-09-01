University of Jamestown head coach Josh Kittell, left, was the best man for Concordia assistant Brian Mistro, who was married last summer at Jake Christiansen Stadium. Submitted photo

Concordia assistant coach Brian Mistro, center, got married to Meaghan Mistro at Jake Christiansen Stadium last June. Submitted photo

MOORHEAD—A few months ago, University of Jamestown head football coach Josh Kittell and Concordia assistant football coach Brian Mistro were hanging out at the midfield logo of Jake Christiansen Stadium.

Kittell was the best man for Mistro, who got married on the football field in early June.

"It was awesome," Mistro said. "It was a cool setting."

Kittell and Mistro are set to meet again on the football field at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Rollie Greeno Field in Jamestown, N.D. This time, they will be on opposing sidelines, as the Jimmies host the Cobbers in the season opener for Concordia. The University of Jamestown is 0-1 after a season-opening loss against rival Valley City State.

"Between the play clock it's just going to be like any other game," said Kittell, in his first year as Jimmies head coach. "It's a good, friendly rivalry. There is a lot of mutual respect."

Kittell lived with Mistro during the previous football season when Kittell was the offensive quality control coach at North Dakota State. When Kittell worked late nights at the Fargodome, Meaghan Mistro, Brian's wife, would cook meals for Kittell to take into work.

"Josh Kittell loved tater-tot hot dish from Meaghan Mistro," Brian said with a laugh.

Kittell and Mistro were teammates at the University of Jamestown for four seasons. Mistro, from Gilbert, Ariz., played safety for the Jimmies from 2005 to 2008, starting two seasons. Kittell, from Garrison, N.D., was a two-year starter at quarterback.

"My first collegiate interception in practice was off of him," Mistro said. "That's something I always like to throw at him. He swears it wasn't him."

Kittle fired back a friendly barb.

"I'm sure it is, but it probably happened like his senior year," cracked Kittell, who was a record-setting quarterback for the Jimmies.

The friendship between Kittell and Mistro strengthened after their playing careers ended, with both getting into coaching. They stayed in contact as each made their different coaching stops.

"We really became tighter after college," Mistro said.

"When we both got into the profession, it took off naturally," Kittell added.

Brian said he and Meaghan wanted to get married outside. After visiting a few resorts in Lakes Country in Minnesota, the two decided on Jake Christiansen Stadium. Around 300 people attended the June 4 wedding. Chairs surrounded the Cobbers "C" at midfield.

Cobbers head coach Terry Horan did a reading at the wedding.

"It was awesome," said Horan, who is entering his 16th season as Concordia head coach.

The Jimmies have a strong NDSU influence with both the offense and defense they run, Horan said. Defensive coordinator Joey Blackmore, linebackers coach Carlton Littlejohn and defensive line and strength coach Andrew Shirek have NDSU ties. Littlejohn was a standout linebacker on four Division I FCS national championship teams for the Bison.

"It's most definitely has an NDSU flavor," Horan said. "It's NDSU's offense, it's NDSU's defense."

A 2009 graduate, Mistro will return to being a University of Jamestown fan after Saturday's nonconference game.

"After we play them, I'll cheer for them for the rest of the year and it will be even more now with Josh being there," Mistro said.

Up next: Concordia at University of Jamestown

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Radio: 970 WDAY