Dane Ringquist of Concordia is tackled by Ross Curran of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during their football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

MOORHEAD -- The Concordia Cobbers start Minnesota Intercollegiate Conference football play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bethel.

The Cobbers (1-1) are coming off a 25-7 victory against Wisconsin-Eau Claire last Saturday. Concordia junior running back Dane Ringquist (featured in the above video) had a career day, rushing for 106 yards on seven attempts against the Blugolds.

The Royals (0-2) are winless heading into MIAC play.

Concordia earned a 23-21 homecoming victory against Bethel last season.