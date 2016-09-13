Weather Forecast

    VIDEO: Cobbers bounce back before looming MIAC opener vs. Bethel

    By Eric Peterson Today at 7:16 p.m.
    Dane Ringquist of Concordia is tackled by Ross Curran of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during their football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 2

    MOORHEAD -- The Concordia Cobbers start Minnesota Intercollegiate Conference football play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bethel.

    The Cobbers (1-1) are coming off a 25-7 victory against Wisconsin-Eau Claire last Saturday. Concordia junior running back Dane Ringquist (featured in the above video) had a career day, rushing for 106 yards on seven attempts against the Blugolds.

    The Royals (0-2) are winless heading into MIAC play.

    Concordia earned a 23-21 homecoming victory against Bethel last season.

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

