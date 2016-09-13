VIDEO: Cobbers bounce back before looming MIAC opener vs. Bethel
MOORHEAD -- The Concordia Cobbers start Minnesota Intercollegiate Conference football play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bethel.
The Cobbers (1-1) are coming off a 25-7 victory against Wisconsin-Eau Claire last Saturday. Concordia junior running back Dane Ringquist (featured in the above video) had a career day, rushing for 106 yards on seven attempts against the Blugolds.
The Royals (0-2) are winless heading into MIAC play.
Concordia earned a 23-21 homecoming victory against Bethel last season.