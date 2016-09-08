Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    VIDEO: Dragons football faces big test vs. No. 17 Sioux Falls

    By Eric Peterson Today at 5:48 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Minnesota State Moorhead head football coach Steve Laqua. David Samson / The Forum 2 / 2

    MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead is scheduled to face one of the top teams in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football this weekend.

    The Dragons (1-0) play at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the University of Sioux Falls at Bob Young Field. The No. 17-ranked Cougars (1-0) were picked to finish fourth out of 16 teams in the NSIC preseason coaches’ poll.

    Sioux Falls has won the previous two meetings between the teams; a 70-21 win in 2014 and a 45-10 victory in 2012.

    MSUM is coming off a 41-24 home win against Wayne State in the season opener.

    Explore related topics:sportsdragonsdragonsFootballMSUMsteve laquaSioux FallscougarsNSICmoorhead
    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com
    epeterson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5513
    Advertisement
    randomness