MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead is scheduled to face one of the top teams in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football this weekend.

The Dragons (1-0) play at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the University of Sioux Falls at Bob Young Field. The No. 17-ranked Cougars (1-0) were picked to finish fourth out of 16 teams in the NSIC preseason coaches’ poll.

Sioux Falls has won the previous two meetings between the teams; a 70-21 win in 2014 and a 45-10 victory in 2012.

MSUM is coming off a 41-24 home win against Wayne State in the season opener.