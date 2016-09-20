VIDEO: Dragons ready for football road test at MSU-Mankato
MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead plays at perennial Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football power Minnesota State-Mankato at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Dragons (2-1) are coming off a 23-21 home victory against Upper Iowa last Saturday. MSU-Mankato (2-1) rolled to a 45-12 victory at St. Cloud State last weekend.
“They’re big, they’re physical, they’ve been a perennial playoff team so they know what it takes,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said of the Mavericks. “Their program is at a high level, it’s a mature program.”