VIDEO: Dragons ready for football road test at MSU-Mankato

Minnesota State Moorhead wide receiver Cory Ambrose escapes a tackle by Tristan Beyer and Marcus McCoy of Upper Iowa and heads for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, game at Alex Nemzek Stadium. The Dragons earned a 23-21 victory. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead plays at perennial Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football power Minnesota State-Mankato at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Dragons (2-1) are coming off a 23-21 home victory against Upper Iowa last Saturday. MSU-Mankato (2-1) rolled to a 45-12 victory at St. Cloud State last weekend.

“They’re big, they’re physical, they’ve been a perennial playoff team so they know what it takes,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said of the Mavericks. “Their program is at a high level, it’s a mature program.”