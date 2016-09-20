Search
    VIDEO: Dragons ready for football road test at MSU-Mankato

    By Eric Peterson Today at 4:18 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Minnesota State Moorhead wide receiver Cory Ambrose escapes a tackle by Tristan Beyer and Marcus McCoy of Upper Iowa and heads for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, game at Alex Nemzek Stadium. The Dragons earned a 23-21 victory. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 2

    MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead plays at perennial Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football power Minnesota State-Mankato at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Blakeslee Stadium.

    The Dragons (2-1) are coming off a 23-21 home victory against Upper Iowa last Saturday. MSU-Mankato (2-1) rolled to a 45-12 victory at St. Cloud State last weekend.

    “They’re big, they’re physical, they’ve been a perennial playoff team so they know what it takes,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said of the Mavericks. “Their program is at a high level, it’s a mature program.”

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

    epeterson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5513
