The Dragons (2-2) are .500 heading into divisional play after a 28-14 road loss at Minnesota State-Mankato last weekend.

“We take away that we can play with every single team in the conference,” Dragons linebacker Aaron Bohl said of the MSU-Mankato loss. “It’s tough because we had a shot to win in the fourth quarter and we couldn’t make the plays to get it done. .. Now we’ve got to get the execution part down to be a top team in the conference.”

Senior quarterback Drew Bauer leads the Bulldogs. Bauer leads the league in total offense, averaging 391.9 yards per game.

“Great quarterback, one of the best if not the best in the conference,” Bohl said.

The Dragons have an improved defense, allowing 28.8 points per game this fall. Last season, MSUM gave up 33.1 points a game.