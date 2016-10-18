The Dragons (3-4, 1-2 North) are coming off a 41-38 home loss against St. Cloud State last Saturday. MSUM fell behind early in that game and rallied to take the lead before the Huskies earned victory with a touchdown in the final minute.

The Marauders (1-6, 1-2 North) present a unique challenge for the MSUM defense, running a triple-option offense.

“It’s the first time of a staff we’ve had to run up against it since I’ve been here,” said Dragons head coach Steve Laqua, who is in his sixth season. “We’ve tried to do our best to make sure we’re as prepared as possible.”