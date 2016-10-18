Search
    VIDEO: Dragons face rare triple-option attack against the Marauders

    By Eric Peterson Today at 9:16 p.m.
    Minnesota State Moorhead head football coach Steve Laqua and his team play at the University of Mary on Saturday, Oct. 22. David Samson / The Forum2 / 2

    MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead, in search of its first road win this season, plays at the University of Mary at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Bismarck in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football.

    The Dragons (3-4, 1-2 North) are coming off a 41-38 home loss against St. Cloud State last Saturday. MSUM fell behind early in that game and rallied to take the lead before the Huskies earned victory with a touchdown in the final minute.

    The Marauders (1-6, 1-2 North) present a unique challenge for the MSUM defense, running a triple-option offense.

    “It’s the first time of a staff we’ve had to run up against it since I’ve been here,” said Dragons head coach Steve Laqua, who is in his sixth season. “We’ve tried to do our best to make sure we’re as prepared as possible.”

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

    epeterson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5513
