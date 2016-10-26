The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior has 62 catches for 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns through eight games. The Dragons host Minot State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football action at Scheels Field at Alex Nemzek Stadium.

Gibson is 92 yards shy of the program record for receiving yards in a season. Jabari Taylor has the mark with 1,147 receiving yards in 2007.

Gibson is averaging 131.9 receiving yards per game and has seven 100-yard receiving games this fall.

“I think he’s strung together an unbelievable amount of plays here in each game that are highlight-reel type plays,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. “He’s done a little bit of everything. He’s a really fun receiver to watch.”

Gibson ranks second in NCAA Division II in receiving yards, third in receiving yards per game and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns.

The Dragons (4-4, 2-2 North) are coming off a 47-16 victory at the University of Mary last weekend. Gibson had 10 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in that game.