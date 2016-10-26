Search
    VIDEO: Dragons receiver Damon Gibson closing in on school record

    By Eric Peterson Today at 7:05 p.m.
    Minnesota State Moorhead receiver Damon Gibson breaks away from Minnesota Crookston defenders on his way to a 46-yard touchdown Saturday, Oct.8, 2016, at Alex Nemzek Field. David Samson / The Forum

    MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead wide receiver Damon Gibson is closing in on a school record with three games remaining in the regular season.

    The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior has 62 catches for 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns through eight games. The Dragons host Minot State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football action at Scheels Field at Alex Nemzek Stadium.

    Gibson is 92 yards shy of the program record for receiving yards in a season. Jabari Taylor has the mark with 1,147 receiving yards in 2007.

    Gibson is averaging 131.9 receiving yards per game and has seven 100-yard receiving games this fall.

    “I think he’s strung together an unbelievable amount of plays here in each game that are highlight-reel type plays,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. “He’s done a little bit of everything. He’s a really fun receiver to watch.”

    Gibson ranks second in NCAA Division II in receiving yards, third in receiving yards per game and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns.

    The Dragons (4-4, 2-2 North) are coming off a 47-16 victory at the University of Mary last weekend. Gibson had 10 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in that game.

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

    epeterson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5513
