VIDEO: Dragons 'Battle for the Axe' against Bemidji State

MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead will compete for one of the oldest rivalry trophies in NCAA Division II this weekend.
The Dragons play at Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football foe Bemidji State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Battle for the Axe.
The Axe is the second-oldest traveling trophy in D-II, dating back to 1929.
Bemidji State (7-2, 4-1 North) beat the Dragons (5-4, 3-2 North) 42-28 in Moorhead last season to win back the Axe. The Dragons earned the trophy in 2014 with a 27-21 victory at Bemidji.
“There’s a lot of history behind this game,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. “It’s a competitive game and a competitive atmosphere and on the road certainly we know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”