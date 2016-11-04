Search
    VIDEO: Dragons 'Battle for the Axe' against Bemidji State

    By Eric Peterson Today at 1:31 p.m.
    Minnesota State Moorhead players celebrate after claiming the Axe trophy with a victory against Bemidji State in 2013 at Alex Nemzek Stadium in Moorhead. Photo courtesy of Dragons Athletics2 / 2

    MOORHEAD -- Minnesota State Moorhead will compete for one of the oldest rivalry trophies in NCAA Division II this weekend.

    The Dragons play at Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football foe Bemidji State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Battle for the Axe.

    The Axe is the second-oldest traveling trophy in D-II, dating back to 1929.

    Bemidji State (7-2, 4-1 North) beat the Dragons (5-4, 3-2 North) 42-28 in Moorhead last season to win back the Axe. The Dragons earned the trophy in 2014 with a 27-21 victory at Bemidji.

    “There’s a lot of history behind this game,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. “It’s a competitive game and a competitive atmosphere and on the road certainly we know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

