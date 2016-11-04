VIDEO: Dragons 'Battle for the Axe' against Bemidji State

The Axe is the second-oldest traveling trophy in D-II, dating back to 1929.

Bemidji State (7-2, 4-1 North) beat the Dragons (5-4, 3-2 North) 42-28 in Moorhead last season to win back the Axe. The Dragons earned the trophy in 2014 with a 27-21 victory at Bemidji.

“There’s a lot of history behind this game,” Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. “It’s a competitive game and a competitive atmosphere and on the road certainly we know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”