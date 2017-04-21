The partnership will include 11 weeks of the “NSIC Thursday Night Game of the Week”, airing each week from August 31 through November 9 at 7 p.m. on MidcoSN. The live broadcast schedule will also include various Saturday games throughout the season.

Additionally, MidcoSN will expand its coverage of the NSIC/Sanford Health men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. MidcoSN will add the Saturday and Sunday quarterfinal games to its existing coverage of semifinal and championship games. All fourteen games of the tournament will be produced and aired live on MidcoSN.

“Midco has been a tremendous supporter of the NSIC over the years, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to grow our partnership, exposing the region to the first-class institutions and incredible student-athletes that compete in the NSIC,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said in a news release.

Minnesota State Moorhead will play in the NSIC Thursday Night Game of the Week on Sept. 7, hosting Southwest Minnesota State. The Dragons will also have two Saturday games that will be aired on either Midco Channel 1 or 2 -- a Sept. 2 game at Augustana and a Nov. 4 game at Minot State.