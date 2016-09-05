Bison Video Blog: Eastern Washington Preps
FARGO - The game fans have been waiting six years is almost here for North Dakota State.
Eastern Washington comes to the Fargodome for the first time in school history Saturday.
WDAY 6 Sports Director Dom Izzo and The Forum's Jeff Kolpack preview the anticipated matchup and give their opinions on Carson Wentz making his NFL debut on Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dom Izzo
Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for
over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
(701) 241-5332