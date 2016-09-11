Weather Forecast

    Bison Media Blog Postgame Show vs Eastern Washington

    By Dom Izzo Today at 12:19 a.m.
    FARGO - North Dakota State and Eastern Washington played an instant classic six years ago and they did it again on Saturday.

    Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud throws for 450 yards and four touchdowns, but threw three interceptions, the final one the most costly as NDSU pulls off a 50-44 overtime win.

    Gubrud was picked off by Tre Dempsey in overtime, giving the Bison the ball and needing a score to win the game.

    Lance Dunn answered with a 25 yard touchdown run on the first play on offense and NDSU wins a second straight overtime game.

    WDAY 6 Sports Director Dom Izzo and The Forum's Jeff Kolpack and Eric Peterson try and break down a thrilling football game.

