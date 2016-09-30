UND FOOTBALL: Seibel back in the lineup, others out

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota football team received good and bad injuries news this week as it prepared for a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday, Oct. 1, with No. 16 Cal Poly at the Alerus Center.

Fighting Hawks wide receiver Josh Seibel is expected to return to the lineup for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury suffered in spring ball.

The junior from Bismarck tied for the team lead in receptions in 2015 with 26 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Seibel is also expected to return punts for UND against Poly.

"(The knee) feels good," Seibel said after Wednesday's practice at Memorial Stadium. "I have a little soreness because I haven't done some of this in a while. I'll take it easy the next few days and be ready for (today)."

Seibel said he expects to provide some depth at wide receiver against the Mustangs.

"Whenever a guy needs a break, I can do that so that they can get a rest and get back out there," Seibel said.

UND coach Bubba Schweigert said he's excited to have Seibel return to the field.

"He's worked hard," Schweigert said. "He brings a toughness to our receiving corps. He blocks and does the dirty work to get the job done.

"When we get out there, he's got to knock some rust off. The guys will be excited to see him out there."

The injuries news, outside of Seibel, wasn't good for UND.

Sophomore cornerback Tyus Carter, who started the first three games of the season opposite Deion Harris, is out for the year with an injury. Freshman Torrey Hunt, who started last weekend at Montana State in Bozeman, will take over the starting role.

Junior starting right tackle Mat Cox, who was injured in Bozeman, is also ruled out for the year.

The Fighting Hawks will counter the injury the same way they did in a couple of moments during a 17-15 win at Montana State. Michael Coe will transition from starting center to right tackle, a position the graduate transfer played at Western New Mexico.

Redshirt freshman Patric Rooney, who played high school football with UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud at Benilde-St. Margaret's in Minnesota, will start at center. Rooney, at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, was an Associated Press all-state second-team pick in Minnesota as a high school senior.

Running back Oscar Nevermann and fullback-tight end Jacob Francis also are considered out for the season with injuries.

UND will wear new gray uniforms for the first time. The Fighting Hawks will sport gray tops and gray pants on Military Appreciation Day.