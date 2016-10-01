Search
    Bison PostGame Show vs Illinois State

    By Dom Izzo Today at 10:56 p.m.
    FARGO - North Dakota State opened conference play with an impressive 31-10 win over Illinois State Saturday. Quarterback Easton Stick threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, all of the TD passes were 35 yards or longer.

    Illinois State was held to 37 rushing yards as the Redbirds couldn't find the endzone after grabbing a 10-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.

    Mike McFeely, Jeff Kolpack, Eric Peterson and I break down the game as NDSU wins a sixth straight conference opener

