Wentz signs 5-year endorsement deal with Sanford Health

FARGO — The talk of the NFL has signed another endorsement contract.

Philadelphia rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, who has led the Eagles to a 3-0 record and amazed analysts and fans with his play, inked a five-year deal with regional health-care giant Sanford Health.

The contract calls for him to do personal appearances and ads for TV, social media, print and radio.

He will also be able to use Sanford POWER athletic performance training facilities while he is home in Bismarck and Fargo, according to the contract.

Sanford and Wentz said they have had relationship dating back to his middle school years in Bismarck.

“Sanford has been there for me during my journey as a quarterback, and I truly appreciate the support over the years. I’m very honored to be partnering with the great people at Sanford – we intend to work together to give back and support the communities in our great region,” said Wentz, a former Bismarck Century and North Dakota State University star.

In a statement, Sanford said Wentz honed his skills in his younger years in Bismarck with Mike Salwei, who is now manager of the Sanford POWER program in Bismarck.

Then in college, he worked with Sanford, the official sports medicine team for NDSU.

After an injury in his senior year, Sanford hand surgeon Dr. Jason Erpelding performed surgery “resulting in a quicker recovery than if the injury had healed naturally,” said the release, allowing him to return to lead the Bison to their fifth straight FCS national championship in January.

“Athletes of Carson’s caliber and success don’t come along that often,” said Dr. Bruce Piatt of Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and NDSU’s team physician. “The pride that is in all of us as fans runs particularly strong in those who know him and cared for him. He’s part of the Sanford family, and we are incredibly honored to continue our close relationship with him.”

Wentz has also signed endorsement contacts since being the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft in April with Scheels, BlackRidgeBank and RealTruck.com -- all companies with strong North Dakota ties.

Wentz joins several other pro athletes with regional ties who are working with Sanford POWER as exclusive sports medicine partners, including the NHL’s Matt Cullen of Moorhead, Minn., Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway of Mount Vernon, S.D., and the NBA’s Mike Miller of Mitchell, S.D.