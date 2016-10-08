Bison PreGame Show at Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, MO - North Dakota State plays its first road conference game for 2016 this afternoon in Springfield, Missouri against the 3-1 Bears.
Tim Frie, Jeff Kolpack and Mike McFeely set the stage as the Bison go for a seventh straight road win.
Dom Izzo
Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for
over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
(701) 241-5332