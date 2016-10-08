Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bison PreGame Show at Missouri State

    By Dom Izzo Today at 12:42 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    SPRINGFIELD, MO - North Dakota State plays its first road conference game for 2016 this afternoon in Springfield, Missouri against the 3-1 Bears. 

    Tim Frie, Jeff Kolpack and Mike McFeely set the stage as the Bison go for a seventh straight road win.

    Explore related topics:sportsBisonndsuMissouri StateFootball
    Dom Izzo
    Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
    DIzzo@wday.com
    (701) 241-5332
    Advertisement