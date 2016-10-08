Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bison PostGame Show at Missouri State

    By Dom Izzo Today at 8:43 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    SPRINGFIELD, MO -North Dakota State was slow out of the gates on offense Saturday, but found its groove in the second half, King Frazier ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Bison cruised to a 27-3 win over Missouri State.

    NDSU forced four Bears turnovers, including  interceptions from Jalen Allison and Robbie Grimsley. Aaron Steidl, who had the big forced fumble last week against Illinois State, had a 20 yard fumble recovery today that set up the put away touchdown.

    The Bison are now 5-0 on the season, 2-0 in Valley play, with its four toughest games to come, SDSU, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa and Youngstown State.

    Tim Frie, Jeff Kolpack and Mike McFeely break it down from Springfield.

      
    Explore related topics:sportsndsuBisonFootballMissouri StateBears
    Dom Izzo
    Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
    DIzzo@wday.com
    (701) 241-5332
    Advertisement
    randomness