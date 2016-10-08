Bison PostGame Show at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO -North Dakota State was slow out of the gates on offense Saturday, but found its groove in the second half, King Frazier ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Bison cruised to a 27-3 win over Missouri State.

NDSU forced four Bears turnovers, including interceptions from Jalen Allison and Robbie Grimsley. Aaron Steidl, who had the big forced fumble last week against Illinois State, had a 20 yard fumble recovery today that set up the put away touchdown.

The Bison are now 5-0 on the season, 2-0 in Valley play, with its four toughest games to come, SDSU, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa and Youngstown State.

Tim Frie, Jeff Kolpack and Mike McFeely break it down from Springfield.