This is already the third Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award for Wentz in just his fifth week.

Wentz completed 25 of 33 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 102.8 passer rating in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the host Detroit Lions.

The other nominees were Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, Chicago running back Jordan Howard, San Diego defensive end Joey Bosa and Green Bay linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

In his four starts this season Wentz has completed 91 of 135 (67.4 percent) for 1,007 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

This report was taken from www.philly.com. If you would like to read more about the Philadelphia sports scene, head to philly.com.